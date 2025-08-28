  • home icon
  • Majority of NHL fans write off Toronto Maple Leafs winning Stanley Cup in 2025-26 season: - "Absolutely no chance of that happening"

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Aug 28, 2025 13:15 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Majority of NHL fans write off Toronto Maple Leafs winning Stanley Cup in 2025-26 season: - "Absolutely no chance of that happening" - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t have much of a chance to win the 2026 Stanley Cup. An NHL Network fan poll published on August 27 took stock of what fans believed to be the chances of the Leafs winning the Stanley Cup.

Unfortunately for Leafs fans, the overall sentiment wasn’t the most optimistic. Here’s a look at what respondents had to say about Toronto’s Stanley Cup aspirations this upcoming season:

“Sadly, absolutely no chance of that happening,” a fan opined.
“No, they’ll be lucky to make the playoffs,” this fan chimed in.
“No. Sorry, Leafs fans,” another fan weighed in.
Meanwhile, other fans took advantage of the opportunity to show their support for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here’s what these fans wrote on X:

“If not now? When?” a fan commented.
“Yes, this is the year!” this fan remarked.
“Yes 1000%. Parade is planned,” another fan wrote.

Despite the lack of widespread optimism surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs’ playoff chances this upcoming season, fans remain hopeful that this upcoming season could put an end to the club’s 57-year championship drought.

Toronto Maple Leafs have modest odds of winning Stanley Cup

Toronto&#039;s loss to the Florida Panthers continues to weigh the club&#039;s odds down heavily - Source: Imagn
The Toronto Maple Leafs have the seventh-best chance of winning the Stanley Cup, according to odds.

A leading sportsbook has ranked the Leafs at +1,800 to win the Stanley Cup this upcoming season. The odds seem a million miles away from the favorite, the Florida Panthers, who come in at +600.

The Carolina Hurricanes (+800), Colorado Avalanche (+900), Dallas Stars (+900), Vegas Golden Knights (+900), and Tampa Bay Lightning (+1,500) are ranked ahead of Toronto.

It’s unsurprising to see the Florida Panthers leading the way. The Cats have essentially brought back the same lineup as last season. Even with the projected loss of Matthew Tkachuk to start the season, the Panthers are among the deepest teams in the NHL.

As for Toronto, the loss of Mitch Marner seems to be weighing heavily in bookmakers’ minds. While the Leafs have taken strides to remedy Marner’s loss, it seems bookies are unconvinced Toronto should be in the top five.

The Toronto Maple Leafs still boast a talented core led by all-world center Auston Matthews. Whether that’s enough to win a Cup remains to be seen. The team’s performance on the ice will ultimately determine if the team can reward fans’ commitment to the club year after year.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
