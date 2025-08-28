Majority of NHL fans write off Toronto Maple Leafs winning Stanley Cup in 2025-26 season: - "Absolutely no chance of that happening"

The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t have much of a chance to win the 2026 Stanley Cup. An NHL Network fan poll published on August 27 took stock of what fans believed to be the chances of the Leafs winning the Stanley Cup.Unfortunately for Leafs fans, the overall sentiment wasn’t the most optimistic. Here’s a look at what respondents had to say about Toronto’s Stanley Cup aspirations this upcoming season:“Sadly, absolutely no chance of that happening,” a fan opined.“No, they’ll be lucky to make the playoffs,” this fan chimed in.“No. Sorry, Leafs fans,” another fan weighed in.Meanwhile, other fans took advantage of the opportunity to show their support for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here’s what these fans wrote on X:“If not now? When?” a fan commented.“Yes, this is the year!” this fan remarked.“Yes 1000%. Parade is planned,” another fan wrote.Despite the lack of widespread optimism surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs’ playoff chances this upcoming season, fans remain hopeful that this upcoming season could put an end to the club’s 57-year championship drought.Toronto Maple Leafs have modest odds of winning Stanley Cup Toronto's loss to the Florida Panthers continues to weigh the club's odds down heavily - Source: ImagnThe Toronto Maple Leafs have the seventh-best chance of winning the Stanley Cup, according to odds.A leading sportsbook has ranked the Leafs at +1,800 to win the Stanley Cup this upcoming season. The odds seem a million miles away from the favorite, the Florida Panthers, who come in at +600.The Carolina Hurricanes (+800), Colorado Avalanche (+900), Dallas Stars (+900), Vegas Golden Knights (+900), and Tampa Bay Lightning (+1,500) are ranked ahead of Toronto.It’s unsurprising to see the Florida Panthers leading the way. The Cats have essentially brought back the same lineup as last season. Even with the projected loss of Matthew Tkachuk to start the season, the Panthers are among the deepest teams in the NHL.As for Toronto, the loss of Mitch Marner seems to be weighing heavily in bookmakers’ minds. While the Leafs have taken strides to remedy Marner’s loss, it seems bookies are unconvinced Toronto should be in the top five.The Toronto Maple Leafs still boast a talented core led by all-world center Auston Matthews. Whether that’s enough to win a Cup remains to be seen. The team’s performance on the ice will ultimately determine if the team can reward fans’ commitment to the club year after year.