  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Ryan Reaves
  • "Makes him absolutely worthless": NHL fans react as Ryan Reaves gets real about dropping the gloves only once with Maple Leafs

"Makes him absolutely worthless": NHL fans react as Ryan Reaves gets real about dropping the gloves only once with Maple Leafs

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 22, 2025 15:34 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react to Ryan Reaves’ comments on lone fight with Maple Leafs (Source: Imagn)

Ryan Reaves, who got traded by the Maple Leafs to the San Jose Sharks earlier this month, spoke about his only fight with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2024–25 season.

Ad

On Monday, speaking on the "Leafs Morning Take" podcast, Ryan Reaves said things didn’t go the way he expected. He was signed by the Maple Leafs to bring toughness, but that didn’t happen often. He mentioned missed chances and lineup changes as the main reasons.

Reaves said he was scratched early in the season against New Jersey. Later, when they played Columbus, Mathieu Olivier had a broken hand. Philadelphia’s Nicolas Delauriers was hurt when they met. His only fight was against Olivier.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“There’s not a lot of heavies that are going to fight me,” Reaves said during the interview.
Ad

After the clip from the podcast was shared, NHL fans reacted on X.

'Which makes him absolutely worthless," a fan said.
Ad
"At the end of the day he can say whatever he wants but his job was the fight. No offense to the rest of his game but he has made a living being one of the top heavyweights in the game. We rarely if ever saw that from him," another fan commented.
Ad
"Why are we interviewing this loser everyday," one X user commented.

Take a look at some more reactions on X.

"Ryan Reeves never had to fight to be effective, his presence was enough," one fan commented.
"Lmfao, so the tough guy wasn’t playing and he just plays soft. You’re the toughest guy on the ice you can have your way hitting roughing guys up then someone else would have to step up. Reeves is a bum," another fan said.
Ad
"Maybe Ryan's trying out a change in play style or restrategizing," a fan tweeted.

Ryan Reaves called Toronto a "hockey mecca"

Ryan Reaves is expected to help a young San Jose Sharks team, which is in its rebuilding phase. Reaves spoke about his time in Toronto on the same podcast.

"Toronto is a hockey mecca of the world, and you're going to have both sides of it," Reaves said.
Ad

Reaves said the fans care a lot about hockey and criticism is a part of playing in a big hockey city.

"That's just the nature of the beast," Reaves said. "And playing in a big market."

Ryan Reaves also called Toronto one of the best-run teams he played for.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications