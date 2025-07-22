"Makes him absolutely worthless": NHL fans react as Ryan Reaves gets real about dropping the gloves only once with Maple Leafs

Ryan Reaves, who got traded by the Maple Leafs to the San Jose Sharks earlier this month, spoke about his only fight with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2024–25 season.On Monday, speaking on the &quot;Leafs Morning Take&quot; podcast, Ryan Reaves said things didn’t go the way he expected. He was signed by the Maple Leafs to bring toughness, but that didn’t happen often. He mentioned missed chances and lineup changes as the main reasons.Reaves said he was scratched early in the season against New Jersey. Later, when they played Columbus, Mathieu Olivier had a broken hand. Philadelphia’s Nicolas Delauriers was hurt when they met. His only fight was against Olivier.“There’s not a lot of heavies that are going to fight me,” Reaves said during the interview.After the clip from the podcast was shared, NHL fans reacted on X.'Which makes him absolutely worthless,&quot; a fan said.&quot;At the end of the day he can say whatever he wants but his job was the fight. No offense to the rest of his game but he has made a living being one of the top heavyweights in the game. We rarely if ever saw that from him,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Why are we interviewing this loser everyday,&quot; one X user commented.Take a look at some more reactions on X.&quot;Ryan Reeves never had to fight to be effective, his presence was enough,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Lmfao, so the tough guy wasn’t playing and he just plays soft. You’re the toughest guy on the ice you can have your way hitting roughing guys up then someone else would have to step up. Reeves is a bum,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Maybe Ryan's trying out a change in play style or restrategizing,&quot; a fan tweeted.Ryan Reaves called Toronto a &quot;hockey mecca&quot;Ryan Reaves is expected to help a young San Jose Sharks team, which is in its rebuilding phase. Reaves spoke about his time in Toronto on the same podcast.&quot;Toronto is a hockey mecca of the world, and you're going to have both sides of it,&quot; Reaves said.Reaves said the fans care a lot about hockey and criticism is a part of playing in a big hockey city.&quot;That's just the nature of the beast,&quot; Reaves said. &quot;And playing in a big market.&quot;Ryan Reaves also called Toronto one of the best-run teams he played for.