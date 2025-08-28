"Makes no sense": Hockey X reacts as 5 Canadian NHL teams barring Maple Leafs & Oilers get zero U.S. National TV games next season

NHL television coverage will feature a total of 72 exclusive games on American TV networks, with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers getting the lion’s share of games among Canadian teams.The Leafs and Oilers will get a total of 30 nationally televised games in the US, while the Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames, and Vancouver Canucks have no televised games combined.That situation has prompted fans to lash out at the NHL for the lack of coverage of Canadian teams. Here’s a look at what some fans had to say about it on X:“Makes no sense,” a fan opined.“Great calls on the teams with 0 games,” this fan chimed in.“As an American, it’s crazy that out of 172 nationally televised games, not 1 of them involves a Canadian team,” this fan weighed in.Meanwhile, other fans took advantage of the opportunity to poke fun at the teams that didn’t get coverage in the NHL’s national TV schedule. Here’s what these fans wrote on X:“Really want to showcase how bad the Penguins are going to be??” this fan wrote.“Vancouver still has too many imo,” a fan commented.“Wow, poor USA, they get 0 Montreal games? What a snooze fest of a season for them. No wonder they struggle to grow the game,” another fan remarked.Fans are encouraged to check their local TV schedules to see which games will be offered in their regional markets this upcoming season.NHL showcasing teams with biggest stars on national TVThe NHL’s national TV schedule showcases teams with the biggest stars. For instance, the Washington Capitals feature the league’s all-time leading goal scorer, Alexander Ovechkin. As such, the Capitals will get 18 nationally televised games this season.The Colorado Avalanche have two of hockey’s biggest stars in Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. That’s why the Avs will appear in 17 games in 2025-26. Other teams like the Pittsburgh Penguins, despite a potentially tough season ahead, boast Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.Then, there are the NHL’s most popular teams like the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Tampa Bay Lightning. These clubs will also get the lion’s share of attention this season.Teams with up-and-coming stars like Connor Bedard with the Chicago Blackhawks, or the Utah Mammoth with a stable of young stars, will also get significant coverage. Fans shouldn’t be surprised to find teams from traditional American hockey markets like Minnesota and Detroit getting plenty of attention as well.All told, the emphasis of marketing the NHL in the United States seems to focus on zeroing in on the league’s hottest teams, like the Florida Panthers, even if it’s to the detriment of other clubs like the San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators, or Seattle Kraken.