"Makes sense Marner's babysitter left as well": Leafs fans rejoice surprise Ryan Reaves trade to Sharks for Henry Thrun

Toronto Maple Leafs fans on social media rejoiced after the trade of enforcer Ryan Reaves to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

As part of the trade, the Leafs acquired defenseman Henry Thrun. Reaves spent two seasons with the Leafs, playing 35 games for the club last season. He also played three games for the Toronto Marlies in the AHL.

Here’s how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the trade. One tweeted:

"Makes sense that Marner's babysitter left as well."

Another chimed in:

"Ryan Reaves will win a cup with the Sharks before the Leafs do."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Reaves is being brought on to be bodyguard for Celebrini and Smith for sure," a third fan posted.

"Wow, actually got a young defenseman for Ryan Reaves. That's crazy," another wrote.

"Thought the hate he got was undeserved. this helps the Leafs but also does right for Reavo to go to a place where he can play. Gotta think another move is coming," one X user said.

"Crazy that he wasn’t part of a winning lineup since january," another chimed in.

Reaves is shy of 82 games from completing 1,000 games in his 15-year NHL career. He has played for the likes of the St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

