"Makes sense with Sullivan hating him": NHL fans react as Penguins place Jesse Puljujarvi on unconditional waivers

NHL fans reacted after the Pittsburgh Penguins placed Jesse Puljujarvi on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract. NHL insider Frank Seravalli posted the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

"Jesse Puljujarvi is on unconditional waivers today for purposes of a mutual contract termination,” Seravalli posted.

NHL fans, particularly Penguins supporters, were unsurprised at the franchise's move. Most of the reactions indicated that the forward's career was going nowhere in Pittsburgh.

"Makes sense with (Mike) Sullivan hating him for no good reason," one fan posted.

"Not surprising. He’s been up and down between the AHL and NHL. It was bound to happen," another post read.

"Another Dubas move that never worked......" another commented.

One fan pointed out the Finnish player's medical issues and how he had never fully recovered from his peak physical condition following extensive surgeries.

"Guess the double hip Kane surgery didn’t help then?" one user reacted.

"Vegas will come calling." Another post said.

"He's signing with the Florida Panthers or Tampa Bay Lightning," a fan said.

Hockey analysts' opinion was that the 26-year-old winger, who has three goals and nine points in 26 appearances for the Penguins this season, would be an attractive option for a franchise with limited cap space. The Montreal Canadiens, Carolina Hurricanes, and even a potential reunion with the Edmonton Oilers might happen, per insiders.

Jesse Puljujarvi's time with the Penguins was over last year

Puljujarvi had been on his way out of the Pittsburgh Penguins franchise since Dec. 30, when the front office placed him on waivers. He went unclaimed then and headed to the Penguins' AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Finnish player was the Oilers' fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft. Over the next few seasons, his career was dogged by injuries and he spent two years on loan with Oulun Karpat in the Finnish Elite League.

He was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2023 and signed a professional tryout contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before the 2023-24 season. In February 2024, he signed a two-year, $1.6 million contract with the Penguins.

Puljujarvi has 57 goals and 70 assists for 127 points in 382 games in the NHL.

