"Makes me want Oilers to win" - NHL fans react as Vancouver Mayor and Canucks fan Ken Sim issues challenge to Edmonton City Hall

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim issued a friendly challenge to Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, a devoted Edmonton Oilers fan. The challenge? To hoist the Canucks flag at Edmonton City Hall if the Canucks emerge victorious in their upcoming game against the Oilers.

Mayor Sim addressed Mayor Sohi directly on X and tweeted:

"Hey Mayor @AmarjeetSohiYEG - we all know the @EdmontonOilers are coming to town to take on the @Canucks tonight in Round 2… How about a little wager?"

This light-hearted exchange between the two city leaders sparked a wave of reactions among NHL fans.

One fan, expressing a mix of support for their team and a desire to see the challenge fulfilled, tweeted:

"This video makes me want the @EdmontonOilers to win..."

"Haha! That's an awesome Slapper you have there Ken. Maybe you'll get the call up if the team has any further injuries. #GoCanucksGo!" a fan said,

"Loser has to spend a night in one of the many Vancouver tent cities" a fan tweeted.

"That shot was going a mile wide of the intended target. As will be illustrated in the coming games, this is very on brand for anyone wearing that Jersey and wielding a stick," another fan tweeted.

"I respect a good rivalry. But don’t you ever disrespect my mans Hunter like that lol. Can’t wait for a good series from both sides," a fan tweeted.

"Terrible form, doesn’t even turn his blade over," a fan tweeted.

"Turned into "National Geographic" in the end there," another fan tweeted.

Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers ready to head into second-round playoff series

Vancouver Canucks head into the second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers with a chip on their shoulder, relishing their underdog status. Despite doubts throughout the season, they surprised many by making the playoffs and eliminating the Nashville Predators in six games.

Coach Rick Tocchet embraces the underdog role, highlighting Vancouver's resilience. Although Edmonton is favored, Vancouver swept it in the regular season. Edmonton acknowledges the need for adjustments after their regular-season losses.

The Oilers, led by Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, pose a formidable challenge. Canucks forward J.T. Miller anticipates a fierce rivalry and a hungry opponent in the upcoming games.