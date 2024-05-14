Man arrested in connection with NHL player Adam Johnson's death re-bailed

Police extended the bail of the man arrested on charges of manslaughter in connection with former NHL player Adam Johnson's death. Johnson was playing in England for the Nottingham Panthers when he was hit in the neck by the skate blade of the Sheffield Steelers' Matt Petgrave. Johnson was rushed to the hospital before being pronounced dead.

South Yorkshire Police have announced that a man who was arrested in November has had his bail extended until June 26th.

“On 14 November 2023, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He was later bailed. Today (Tuesday 14 May) he has been further re-bailed until 26 June 2024,” South Yorkshire Police said in a statement, via Sportsnet.

"Adam’s loved ones remain at the forefront of our minds as this complex investigation continues. If there are any developments before the new bail expiry date, these will be issued proactively on the South Yorkshire Police website.”

Coroner Tanyka Rawden opened an inquiry into his death last year, however, it was suspended to allow police inquiries to continue.

Police arrest Matt Petgrave in connection to Adam Johnson's death

After the unfortunate incident, the police started an investigation into the death of Adam Johnson and ended up arresting Matt Petgrave on a charge of manslaughter.

"Officers investigating the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson have made an arrest. Detectives have today (Tuesday, 14 November) arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter. He remains in police custody at this time. Adam’s family is being supported through the investigation by our officers. They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly difficult time," the statement read, via The Athletic.

Since the death of Johnson, the English Ice Hockey Association made neck guards mandatory. Some NHL players also began wearing neck guards after the incident despite it not being mandatory.

Adam Johnson played 13 games in the NHL, recording one goal and three assists for four points. After playing in the NHL and AHL, he went to Europe and was playing his first season in England.