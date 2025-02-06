"Many more adventures to go": Taylor Heise celebrates her 2nd anniversary with former NCAA basketball star Parker Fox

Minnesota Frost forward Taylor Heise has been dating former Minnesota Golden Gophers basketball star Parker Fox. On Wednesday, Heise shared a couple of stories on her Instagram to mark the couple’s second anniversary.

The PWHL superstar posted a sweet selfie of herself with Fox, both dressed in purple casual outfits. In the caption, she wrote:

“2 years down. so many more adventures to go. love you bub”

via Instagram /@taylorheise9

Heise followed it up by posting another story, which consisted of a collage of six photos of the couple. One click featured Heise and Fox riding in an open-top vehicle. Heise wore a dark sweatshirt, while Fox was in a black hoodie and a light-colored cap.

Another image showed Fox indoors, wearing a black hoodie and a beige cap, holding their pet dog.

via Instagram /@taylorheise9

A third picture captured Parker Fox eating ice cream outdoors. He wore a T-shirt featuring a dog image printed on the front. In a black-and-white photo, Heise and Fox were standing together on a baseball field. Both were dressed in "Twin Cities" baseball jerseys, shorts and sneakers.

Another snap showed Fox wearing a dark hoodie and sunglasses and sitting outside at a table with a flight of drinks in front of him. The final image featured Fox sitting in a car with the roof open, dressed in a gray jacket, a hoodie underneath and a cap.

Auston Matthews and Parker Fox featured in Taylor Heise’s 2024 wrap

Last month, Minnesota Frost star Taylor Heise shared a collection of pictures for the 2024 wrap on Instagram. Needless to say, Heise had a memorable year as she was named MVP during the PWHL playoffs while leading the Frost to the inaugural Walter Cup win in 2024.

“24 archives: those that were missed,” she wrote in the caption of the post she shared.

One of the images showed Heise sitting at an outdoor cafe, dressed casually in a black outfit while looking at her phone. Another featured a Team USA locker room photo where Heise posed with teammates Hannah Bilka and Tessa Janecke.

In another black-and-white snap, Heise was seen beside Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews in formal attire. She also shared a photo with Grace Zumwinkle, both in Minnesota Frost gear, posing on the ice.

Other snaps included a black-and-white shot of Heise in her Frost jersey and helmet on the ice and a photo of her partner and former NCAA star Parker Fox preparing to shoot a basketball outdoors.

She then posted an image of herself holding a red rose, wearing a black scarf and shirt, and another taken from the sidelines of a Minnesota college football game, possibly at her alma mater. The final image featured Heise on the ice with Abigail Boreen of PWHL Montreal.

