Maple Leafs’ $46.5M star leaves no doubt about ‘rivalry’ talk with Mitch Marner’s Golden Knights

Matthew Knies does not see a rivalry with Mitch Marner, even after Marner’s trade to the Vegas Golden Knights. Speaking with Jonny Lazarus of "Morning Cuppa Hockey," Knies shared his thoughts on the situation. He said Marner helped him a lot during the last two years in Toronto.

"I don't know if it's going to be a rivalry, but I love the guy," Knies said on Tuesday (48:01). "He did a lot for me in the last two years here. He made me feel comfortable, made me a better player, and so, I don't think it's a rivalry."

Mitch Marner was traded to Vegas after signing an eight-year, $96 million contract with Toronto. He had 102 points in 81 games last season. He also had 13 points in 13 playoff games. In return, Toronto received forward Nicolas Roy.

Knies added that while he wants to defeat Marner (as he is now with Vegas), it’s just business as usual.

"Obviously, I want to beat him, but I think it's just business as usual," Knies said. "Maybe off the ice it'd be nice to chat with him and just get to say hi because I haven't talked to him in a while since it's the summer and offseason going on."

Knies signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs that carries a $7.75 million AAV. Last season, Knies recorded 58 points in 78 games, setting new personal highs. He also added seven points in 13 playoff games. The 22-year-old continues to grow into a key player for Toronto.

Why did forward Mitch Marner opt to go to Vegas?

After being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights, Mitch Marner spoke about the move. He said it was unexpected but exciting.

"We thought about going to free agency, but this was a place I wanted to be," Marner said, via NHL.com. "Didn’t want to lose that opportunity, and join this hockey team."

Marner explained that winning the Stanley Cup is his main goal.

"You want to be in a place where you want to win," Marner explained his choice to get traded to Vegas. "You want to hoist that Stanley Cup, and this team has shown that they can do it.

Mitch Marner said Vegas was high on his list of teams, and he talked with his agent before making the decision. He believes playing with Jack Eichel will be a great opportunity for him.

