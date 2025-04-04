Maple Leafs' $92,000,000 superstar recalls fond memory of dad's teammate Alex Ovechkin

William Nylander shared a funny memory of Alex Ovechkin from his childhood. His dad, Michael Nylander, played with Ovechkin on the Washington Capitals between 2007 and 2009. William remembered that Ovechkin once took his and his brother’s hockey sticks and placed them above the penalty box, near the camera area.

Ad

"He took our sticks and put them above the penalty box area where the camera was," Nylander said on Thursday, via The Hockey News Toronto's Nick Barden. "He just put them up there so we couldn't reach them."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Nylander is a key player for the Toronto Maple Leafs and signed an eight-year $92 million contract in January 2024. This season, he has scored 42 goals (second in the NHL) and 38 assists in 75 games. He averages 19:43 of ice time and has eight game-winning goals.

Ovechkin, now 39, is chasing Wayne Gretzky’s goal record. He scored his 892nd goal in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. Ovechkin is just three goals behind Gretzky’s record of 894. He scored during a 5-on-3 power play and has 39 goals this season, despite missing time with an injury.

Ad

The Capitals left winger is close to his 14th season with at least 40 goals. He holds the NHL record for most 30-goal seasons with 19. He also shares the record for most 50-goal seasons with nine.

Gretzky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman are following Ovechkin’s chase closely. They plan to attend every Washington game until he breaks the record.

"We want to ensure that this moment gets the attention and the respect that it deserves," Bettman said on Friday, via NHL.com. "When you think about, for example, our trophies, in particular the Stanley Cup, it is the most magnificent trophy and trophy presentation in all of sports. We want to afford that kind of respect."

Ad

Alex Ovechkin talked about the potential of breaking Gretzky's goal record in Caps' home arena

Alex Ovechkin has scored in three straight games and has six points in that span. He could break Wayne Gretzky's goal record on Friday against the Blackhawks at Capital One Arena.

"I think what's happening right now it's great for hockey, great for D.C.," Ovechkin said to reporters on Friday. "Yeah, it's pretty cool."

Ad

Gretzky will be in the building for the game. Ovechkin said that he has always supported him.

"It's great. He's been supportive all the time to me," Ovechkin said. "It's a fun time right now. We'll see what's going to happen, but right now all the attention is on hockey."

Ovechkin is enjoying the moment while keeping his focus on hockey and the team’s goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with 3 years of experience as a travel writer. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr, while John Tortorella is his favorite coach of all time due to his outspoken personality.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama