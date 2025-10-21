Maple Leafs' Auston Matthew drops 1-word reaction as Blue Jays advances to World Series after three decades

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews expressed excitement after the Toronto Blue Jays made it to World Series for first time in over 30 years. The Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday, and Matthews posted his reaction on social media. He reshared the team's Instagram post.

“WE’RE GOING TO THE WORLD SERIES!!! #WANTITALL,” the Blue Jays wrote.

He added a one-word reaction.

“LFGGG,” Matthews wrote.

The slang is short for “Let's fu*king go.”

via Instagram/@austonmatthews

Matthews had a busy 2024-25 season, which was his first year as team captain. He missed 15 games due to two injuries but still produced well offensively, scoring 33 goals for 78 points in 67 games. Matthews' numbers were lower than the 69 goals he scored in 2023-24.

The center had 11 points in 13 playoff games, recording three goals and eight assists. He started strong but struggled in later games, going scoreless in four of the last five matchups against Florida. His team defeated the Ottawa Senators in the first round, but failed to overpower the Panthers, losing in Game 7.

It was another disappointing season for the Leafs. They have only had two winning campaigns since Matthews was drafted at No. 1 in 2016.

However, Matthews is healthier this season and already has two goals and two assists in six games.

Maple Leafs fall to Kraken in OT

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-3 in overtime to the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Josh Mahura scored the winning goal at 3:06 of overtime.

Toronto played well in some stretches, with John Tavares scoring twice, including a power play goal. Morgan Rielly (goal) and Auston Matthews (an assist) also contributed to the offense.

Despite their efforts, the Leafs made mistakes at important junctures that allowed the Kraken to take the lead. Toronto coach Craig Berube admitted that the team was “inconsistent more than anything.”

He added that when the Leafs played the right way, they looked good, but too many lapses hurt them. Berube noted spacing issues and a breakdown in man to man coverage in the overtime goal.

“It’s a difficult play for (William) Nylander but he’s got to have that guy,” Berube said, via NHL.com.

Toronto will look to bounce back versus the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

