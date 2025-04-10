Mitch Marner is leading the Toronto Maple Leafs' offense with 25 goals and 72 assists for a total of 97 points. He also ranks fifth in the league in total points and is three points behind Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak.

Ad

On Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Marner scored a goal and provided two assists as the Maple Leafs won 4-2 to remain atop the Atlantic Division.

After the win in Tampa, captain Auston Matthews spoke about Marner’s performance, praising Marner for staying focused during a long season.

"It's not easy going through all the chaos that can be around him and the season and everything, but I think he's handled everything amazing," Matthews said (7:40).

Ad

Trending

"His focus is on hockey, it's on the team. He's a guy that goes out there and does a great effort every night. He's a special player, and he's just going to continue to elevate his game here as we go along this final stretch."

Marner is playing in the final year of a six-year, $65,408,000 contract signed in 2019. He has been one of the Maple Leafs’ best players this season and stepped up during Matthews' absence earlier in the season, missing 15 games.

Ad

Marner's passing and vision on the ice have helped the Maple Leafs retain the top spot in the Atlantic against fierce opponents like Tampa Bay and Florida. Marner has stayed focused despite the uncertainty surrounding his Toronto future.

When asked about approaching the 100-point milestone, Marner said that it doesn’t matter much to him.

"I don't know. I feel like you guys asked me this last year or something. I really don't care, in a way," Marner said (2:09).

Ad

"We just want to win games and try to get the first in our division. If it happens, it happens. That's great. Just trying to go out there and win hockey games and do what we do out there."

Ad

As the playoffs get closer, Marner’s play will be crucial for the Maple Leafs.

Mitch Marner and Mattew Knies combined for four goals as the Maple Leafs beat Tampa Bay

Mitch Marner scored first after Auston Matthews had intercepted a pass and gave him the puck. After the win against Tampa Bay, Marner said (via NHL.com):

Ad

"It's two hard back-to-back games, two very top-end teams in this league. I was very happy with our effort tonight. We just stuck with our game plan and had confidence in it."

Matthew Knies scored three goals, including one in overtime, with a pass from Matthews to secure Toronto's win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama