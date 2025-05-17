Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews finally broke through with his first goal in Round 2 of the playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Matthews came through with the game-winning goal in the third period of Game 6, helping the Leafs secure a 2-0 win. Auston had been held without a goal in the first five games of the series, recording only three assists.

"Feels good. Always feels good. But just to get that win feels great," Matthews said after the game. "Obviously the job's not done yet. Like I said, it's a gutsy one to keep our season alive. But we got one more job to finish."

Matthews has 8 assists and 11 points in 12 games this postseason.

Max Pacioretty also scored, and Joseph Woll stopped all 21 shots in the win. Sergei Bobrovsky had 15 saves for Florida.

Matthews praised his team's effort in staving off elimination.

"Gutsy. Just a gutsy, gutsy win all around. I thought we just battled hard all three periods. It took till midway through the third to break through. But I just thought all throughout our lineup everybody played hard, everybody competed."

When asked what he liked most about how the team handled the third period, Matthews said they played with good structure, didn’t force plays, and kept things simple.

"I thought we skated hard, skated well, forechecked well, able to break through late, and just played solid defense there to close it out." Matthews said.

The series now shifts back to Toronto, where the Maple Leafs will look to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive with a Game 7 victory on home ice.

Auston Matthews was high-sticked by Aleksander Barkov

During Game 6 against the Florida Panthers, Auston Matthews took a stick to the face from Aleksander Barkov during a second-period faceoff, catching him near the left eye.

NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman commented on the play, saying:

“Matthews is going back to the Toronto room. Barkov's stick (unintentionally) got under his visor and near/at left eye during a faceoff.”

Auston Matthews briefly left the game to head to the locker room, returning to the ice shortly after. Despite the clear contact, the officials let the play continue with no penalty assessed.

