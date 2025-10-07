Maple Leafs bluntly labelled 'loser' by NHL analyst following Connor McDavid's contract extension

Connor McDavid’s contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers ended any hope of him joining Toronto Maple Leafs. After the announcement on Monday, NHL analyst James Mirtle called the Leafs “losers,” highlighting that the team and its fans were expecting a different outcome.

Ad

McDavid signed a two-year $25 million extension with a $12.5 million cap hit per season. For many in Toronto, especially those who wanted him to return to his hometown area of Newmarket, Ontario, the news was disappointing.

“Loser: The Toronto Maple Leafs," Mirtle wrote, via The Athletic. "The "Bring McDavid Home" talk has hit a fever pitch in Toronto of late, especially as his extension talks dragged through training camp.”

Ad

Trending

He added that some fans wanted the team to hold roster improvements for the 2025-26 season to save enough cap space for McDavid.

“There was even discussion among the fan base about punting on trying to improve the roster for the 2025–26 season to save enough cap space to land McDavid,” Mirtle wrote. "It’s on to Plan B for the Leafs, who will still have tons of cap room to work with in 2026–27.”

Ad

McDavid made it clear in August that he wants to win in Edmonton.,

“I have every intention to win in Edmonton," McDavid said, via Sportsnet. "It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada.”

He explained that he took his time to make the decision with his family and agent.

Stan Bowman praises Connor McDavid’s team-first approach after contract extension

Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman praised Connor McDavid for his team-first attitude. He highlighted that the contract discussions were simple and focused on the team’s future, not the money. Bowman also revealed that McDavid suggested the $12.5 million cap hit to give the Oilers more flexibility to build a stronger roster.

Ad

“That was what Connor wanted,” Bowman said on Tuesday, via The Athletic.

He added that McDavid’s decision showed his leadership to winning.

“He’s such a one-of-a-kind guy, such a tremendous leader,” Bowman said. “I think that’s a testament of who he is as a person.”

McDavid has played 10 NHL seasons since being drafted at No. 1 by Edmonton in 2015. He recorded seven goals and 26 assists in last season's playoffs, helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. They lost both times to the Florida Panthers, but McDavid continued to prove why he is one of the best players in league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama