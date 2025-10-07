Maple Leafs bluntly labelled 'loser' by NHL analyst following Connor McDavid's contract extension

Connor McDavid’s contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers ended any hope of him joining Toronto Maple Leafs. After the announcement on Monday, NHL analyst James Mirtle called the Leafs “losers,” highlighting that the team and its fans were expecting a different outcome.
McDavid signed a two-year $25 million extension with a $12.5 million cap hit per season. For many in Toronto, especially those who wanted him to return to his hometown area of Newmarket, Ontario, the news was disappointing.
“Loser: The Toronto Maple Leafs," Mirtle wrote, via The Athletic. "The "Bring McDavid Home" talk has hit a fever pitch in Toronto of late, especially as his extension talks dragged through training camp.”
He added that some fans wanted the team to hold roster improvements for the 2025-26 season to save enough cap space for McDavid.
“There was even discussion among the fan base about punting on trying to improve the roster for the 2025–26 season to save enough cap space to land McDavid,” Mirtle wrote. "It’s on to Plan B for the Leafs, who will still have tons of cap room to work with in 2026–27.”
McDavid made it clear in August that he wants to win in Edmonton.,
“I have every intention to win in Edmonton," McDavid said, via Sportsnet. "It’s my only focus, maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada.”
He explained that he took his time to make the decision with his family and agent.
Stan Bowman praises Connor McDavid’s team-first approach after contract extension
Edmonton Oilers general manager Stan Bowman praised Connor McDavid for his team-first attitude. He highlighted that the contract discussions were simple and focused on the team’s future, not the money. Bowman also revealed that McDavid suggested the $12.5 million cap hit to give the Oilers more flexibility to build a stronger roster.
“That was what Connor wanted,” Bowman said on Tuesday, via The Athletic.
He added that McDavid’s decision showed his leadership to winning.
“He’s such a one-of-a-kind guy, such a tremendous leader,” Bowman said. “I think that’s a testament of who he is as a person.”
McDavid has played 10 NHL seasons since being drafted at No. 1 by Edmonton in 2015. He recorded seven goals and 26 assists in last season's playoffs, helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year. They lost both times to the Florida Panthers, but McDavid continued to prove why he is one of the best players in league.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama