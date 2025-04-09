Maple Leafs’ Bobby McMann makes honest admission about the challenges of facing $76,000,000 Lightning superstar

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for a rebound performance on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Toronto was suffocated by the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, held to just 18 shots on goal en route to a 3-1 loss. The defeat makes the game in Tampa Bay that much more important.

The two rivals enter Wednesday's action, neck and neck in the standings, with the Maple Leafs (98 points) just two points ahead of the Lightning (96 points), so the result will be pivotal in the race for the Atlantic division title.

The Maple Leafs know that if they want to have success against Tampa Bay, limiting superstar Nikita Kucherov is the number one priority.

Bobby McMann was asked about the challenge Kucherov presents during his pregame media availability. He knows they'll have to keep an eye out for the superstar winger at all times.

"I think he can make plays at any point. He can make a pass cross-ice through a couple sticks. You never know when he's going to do it either. So just playing him tight, being in his space, being in his hands, not letting him make those plays. Even when it's on the wall, he can make plays in the middle. So just being smart and being on him," McMann said (5:30).

Nikita Kucherov is having another all-world season with 115 points (34 goals, 81 assists) in just 73 games. The 31-year-old is in the sixth season of an eight-year, $76,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Bolts back in 2018.

The Maple Leafs know the importance of the number one seed

While Tuesday's loss was frustrating, the Toronto Maple Leafs remain in control of their own destiny as they attempt to win the Atlantic Division.

Not only do the Maple Leafs have two more points than the Lightning, they also have two more wins and three more regulation wins. All of which would come in handy in a tiebreaker scenario.

A win over Tampa would go a long way towards securing their first Atlantic division crown since it was re-aligned back in 2013-14. Expect stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander to bounce back after having all been held pointless, with a combined -4 rating in Florida.

The Leafs and Bolts square off in potentially their most important regular-season game of the year on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Amalie Arena.

