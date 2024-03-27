Maple Leafs captain John Tavares responds to being called out by Sheldon Keefe after Devils loss

Sheldon Keefe departed from his usual approach following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disappointing 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils, placing captain John Tavares and several other veteran players under scrutiny for their lackluster performances. This marked a notable change in Keefe's typical demeanor, as he had seldom publicly criticized Tavares throughout his coaching tenure.

In response to Keefe's comments, Tavares addressed the situation with a tone of accountability. He acknowledged the significance of his role as captain and expressed a commitment to setting the standard for his team:

"I think, especially the captain, you really want to be at the top of the list for being accountable and setting the standard and the way we need to play."

Despite the Leafs' strong start in the game, highlighted by a dominant first period featuring 26 shots on goal, they faltered as the matchup progressed. Tavares' response came amid a backdrop of missed opportunities and a sense of frustration within the team. Sheldon Keefe's press conference after the game was intense. It showed how serious the situation was.

Sheldon Keefe's remarks on team and John Taraves

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe emphasized the need for leadership and example-setting after a disappointing loss to the Devils.

“They’ve got to be the example,” Keefe said of Auston Matthews and William Nylander and others.

“John Tavares has been the example for us," Keefe added. "He’s been outstanding for us for a long period of time. He himself got carried away tonight. That’s our captain. So if that’s going to happen, well, the rest of our bench is just making it up as we go. And when you do that, you open the door for the opposition to have a good night.”

Keefe's animated body language and strong words reflected his disappointment with the team's overall performance.

“I thought we just overdid it," Keefe said. “It was just really immature, all the way through our game. I thought it was immature from our most experienced players, our leaders."

Sheldon Keefe also mention inexperienced players and named Bobby McMann:

"And then our players who are immature, our inexperienced guys, we made lots of mistakes here today. The first period, Bobby McMann gives up a two-on-one, doesn’t do his job there.”

Keefe felt a need for the team to step up and learn from their mistakes moving forward.