Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev excited to play playoffs in "Mecca of hockey" Toronto

Toronto native and Maple Leafs defenceman Chris Tanev is thrilled to be playing playoff hockey in the "Mecca of hockey".

The Maple Leafs capped off the regular season with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. The Maple Leafs locked up the Atlantic Division title with a 52-26-4 record and next face the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the playoffs.

In a post-game interview, Tanev was asked what it will be like to experience the Maple Leafs' playoff atmosphere in Toronto as a player after growing up watching it as a kid.

"I think it’s the Mecca of hockey," Tanev said (8:18). "You always see the Maple Leaf Square and all the fans around the city. There's always a buzz around the city and even more so because we’re playing Ottawa.

"I don’t know when the last Battle of Ontario was, but, as I said, it’s going to be fun, and tomorrow we start preparing for them."

Tanev, who scored in the winning effort, is looking forward to the intensity of the playoffs.

"It is what it is, the fun stuff starts now," Chris Tanev said on scoring. "I"I think we had a good season and start to prepare for Ottawa now."

The Leafs entered the third period down 3-1 but rallied with two goals to force overtime before Scott Laughton scored the game-winner. On the comeback, Tanev said:

"I mean our first and third period were good. We sunk in the second, but somehow got the win, and it's all that matters."

Auston Matthews, Scott Laughton and Philippe Myers each scored, and Joseph Woll made 31 saves in the win. For the Red Wings, Alex DeBrincat, Austin Watson and Justin Holl netted, while Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.

Chris Tanev and Leafs win 4-3 OT against Detroit

Auston Matthews put the Leafs on board at 17:53 of the first, but Detroit's Austin Watson leveled the score at 1-1 less than two minutes later. Justin Holl made it 2-1 for Detroit early in the second before Alex DeBrincat added a power-play goal for a 3-1 lead.

"Obviously, tonight as I said was a little bit of a weird game and both teams I think they they haven't had the year they wanted over there so I'm sure they've waiting to get home, but, yeah, now it's it's time for us to get down to business," Chris Tanev added.

Philippe Myers narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period. Chris Tanev tied the score with just two seconds remaining in regulation. Scott Laughton scored 56 seconds into overtime to give the Maple Leafs a 4-3 win.

Game 1 against the Senators is set for Sunday, April 20, at 7 p.m. ET.

