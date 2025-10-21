  • home icon
Maple Leafs and Devils HCs raves about Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr - "Whole team feeds off it"

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 21, 2025 21:42 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube and New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe talked about Blue Jays' first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. The Toronto Blue Jays are going to the 2025 World Series after beating the Seattle Mariners.

The Blue Jays won the League Championship Series 4-3 and will face the Los Angeles Dodgers next. Game 1 is on Friday at Rogers Centre, and this is Toronto’s first World Series appearance since 1993.

Guerrero Jr. was named ALCS Most Valuable Player. He hit .385 in the series with 10 hits and three home runs. Guerrero also scored six runs and had six extra-base hits. His energy and leadership have stood out during the playoffs, even with Berube and Keefe.

Berube spoke about Guerrero’s impact, saying,

"I watch how he interacts with all the guys, how much energy he brings & happiness for his teammates when they do something well. He's got a positive vibe around him ... He's their main guy and he brings that. I think the whole team feeds off it."
Keefe also shared his thoughts, saying,

"Vladdy coming in in Auston’s jersey, what a great moment for this city and for Auston, for the Leafs and for hockey, for that matter. For that to all come together was just outstanding."
The Dodgers are the favorites to win the World Series, but the Blue Jays are confident. Their playoff run has brought excitement to the city. Guerrero’s strong play and positive attitude have been key to their success. Coaches like Berube and Keefe hope that spirit inspires other Toronto teams.

Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly on Blue Jays qualifying for World Series

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly talked about the Blue Jays’ securing their birth in the World Series. Rielly said the Leafs have enjoyed watching their success.

"They’re such an easy team to watch," Rielly said. "… It’s been a lot of fun… our guys have been supporting them and we’ll keep cheering as they go…There’s a small part of you that’s jealous of what they’re doing … [but] It’s a great moment for the city"
The Maple Leafs have themselves struggled in the playoffs in recent years, winning just two series in the past 21 years. Rielly hopes the Jays’ effort and teamwork can inspire the Leafs to improve when their time comes.

But for now, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the New Jersey Devils in their first encounter of the 2025-26 season on Tuesday.

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

