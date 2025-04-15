Maple Leafs duo of Auston Matthews and William Nylander voted among NHL’s style icons

Auston Matthews and William Nylander have been voted among the NHL's best-dressed players in the annual NHLPA poll released on Tuesday. 663 NHL players took part in the survey. Matthews tied for first place with Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak. Both received 15.75 percent of the vote.

Nylander came in third place with 12.90 percent of the vote. The rest of the votes were spread across many other players. Matthews and Nylander's fashion choices are well-known around the league.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander's ranking in the best fashion sense category (Source: NHLPA)

Matthews often wears classic clothes with a modern touch. He might wear a dress shirt with trendy shoes. Sometimes he adds a fall jacket or patterned suit.

Nylander likes to wear high-fashion streetwear and unique suits. One example is pairing his green velvet suit with a turtleneck. His outfits are different from most NHL players.

While Matthews and Nylander earned praise for their fashion, they got fewer votes in other categories. Neither was picked as the best forward. Auston Matthews got 3.17% votes as a complete player. He is tied for fifth in that category with Anze Kopitar. Sidney Crosby with 33.81% and Aleksander Barkov with 30.95% led the rankings.

Leafs players are known more for style than skill in this poll. But their on-ice performance speaks for both players. Matthews scored 69 goals last season. No other player has done it in almost the last three decades, not even Alex Ovechkin, the league's leading goal scorer. Now, he is leading the Leafs as captain.

William Nylander plays a reliable role for the Leafs, he has scored over 40 goals in three of Leafs' last seasons. Now, the Leafs are heading into the playoffs with the determination to make a deep run and eventually lift their first Stanley Cup in over half a century.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander's contribution to Maple Leafs offense

Auston Matthews has recorded 31 goals and 44 assists in 65 games this season. William Nylander has 45 goals and 39 assists in 80 games. Both players are key for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Leafs are at the top of the Atlantic Division with a 50-26-4 record. They have two games remaining this season against the Buffalo Sabres (Tuesday) and the Detroit Red Wings (Thursday).

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

