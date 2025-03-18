Maple Leafs GM Brad remains tight-lipped amid Mitch Marner contract extension drama

Mitch Marner's future with the Toronto Maple Leafs is murky. The star winger is a pending unrestricted free agent in the final season of a six-year $65,408,000 contract signed in 2019.

Ad

It's been well documented that Marner's camp had no interest in negotiating a contract during the season, intrigued to test the market on July 1.

With no contract extension in the works, Marner found himself in the headlines in the aftermath of the trade deadline amid reports that he was asked to waive his no-trade clause but declined to do so. It was reported that the Carolina Hurricanes wanted Marner in a potential return for Mikko Rantanen.

Ad

Trending

TSN hockey host Gino Reda interviewed Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving at the GM meetings in Florida and asked him about Marner's contract situation.

"We're going to focus on the ice, and any updates that we have business-wise, we'll be sure to share them if and when," Treliving said on Tuesday (04:00). "But Mitch, as we all know, has had a terrific year, and he's a vital part of our team. As they all are, he's a big part of what we're going to try to accomplish the next 14 games and moving on beyond that. That's really where all of our focus is."

Ad

Ad

Marner's play hasn't shown any signs of being affected by the drama surrounding his future with Toronto. The 2015 fourth-overall pick has continued his point-per-game production with five points (two goals, three assists) since the March 7 trade deadline.

Mitch Marner is tracking towards career-best numbers this season

In a contract year, Mitch Marner is producing at an elite level.

He has racked up 82 points (21 goals, 61 assists) through 66 games. He is on pace for 101 points, which would be his first time reaching the 100-point mark in his nine-year NHL career.

Ad

Marner has previously finished seasons with 99, 97 and 94 points, so he'll likely be motivated to hit triple digits down the stretch.

Marner and the Maple Leafs are back in action on Wednesday when they host the Colorado Avalanche. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama