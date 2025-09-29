Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving and captain Auston Matthews make feelings known about Anthony Stolarz's $15M extension

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz signed a four-year $15 million contract extension on Sunday. The deal carries a cap hit of $3.75 million per season and will keep him with the team through 2029-30.
Stolarz had a strong 2024-25 campaign, finishing with a 21-8-3 record, a 2.14 goals-against average and a league-leading .926 save percentage. He also recorded four shutouts and started the first seven playoff games, providing consistent goaltending for Toronto.
Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving spoke to the media and highlighted that the extension gives the team and Stolarz certainty.
“Having that certainty going into the season, he's been good for us," Treliving said on Monday. "He has lots of good hockey ahead of him. The number is a good number for us and gives Anthony some security. Happy to get it done.”
Toronto captain Auston Matthews praised Stolarz, calling him “the ultimate competitor.”
"He means a lot," Matthews said.
Stolarz mentioned on Wednesday that staying in the NHL has been difficult.
“It’s tough to make it but it’s even tougher to stay," Stolarz said, via NHL.com. "I’ve been on waivers a few times, I've been traded, so for me to be able to potentially call a place home for more than a year or two would be huge for me.”
The extension gives the Leafs a reliable goaltender and helps the team focus on its goal of winning the Stanley Cup.
Anthony Stolarz expresses excitement after signing four-year Maple Leafs extension
After signing his four-year extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Anthony Stolarz shared his excitement in a video posted by the team on X.
“It’s exciting for sure,” Stolarz said on Sunday.
Stolarz also highlighted that he wanted to finish his contract talks before the season starts and is happy to stay with the Maple Leafs.
Speaking to the media on Monday, he discussed the idea of free agency next summer in a weak goalie market.
"At the end of the day, this is where I wanted to be," Stolarz said. "If something could be worked out where I could stay long-term and be part of this group, I thought it was a win-win.”
Stolarz also added that the process was long but he was happy with the outcome.
"Long process, but I’m happy with it," Stolarz said. "Got to a number that my family, agent and I feel comfortable with, and Tree felt comfortable with as well. Looking forward to being a Maple Leaf for this year and four more years."
Toronto will open its season Oct. 8 against the Montreal Canadiens.
