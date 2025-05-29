Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving leaves no doubt about Matthew Knies' future in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has a lot of difficult choices to make, but Matthew Knies is not part of the list. The winger will hit restricted free agency after next season, which makes him eligible for an extension.
Knies became an important player for the Leafs this season, and Treliving wants to keep him around. He also doesn't want to risk a bidding war they can't afford, so he's aiming to get things done as quickly as he can.
"I'd like to get it done as soon as possible," Treliving said on Thursday, via TheLeafsNation's Arun Srinivasan. "I thought Matthew had a tremendous year. We're seeing him evolve in front of our eyes. It's a big step for a young player to become really important. Matthew had an injury in Game 6. Muscled through it.
"I thought he was really good. He was an impactful player. I think of the breakaway in Game 4. Matthew is an important part of the future moving forward."
Mitch Marner and John Tavares are entering free agency this summer; however, they may not be part of the team Treliving is building. There are other big decisions about changes that need to be made in Toronto, and Knies appears to be a key part it.
Brad Treliving discusses changes to Maple Leafs
Brad Treliving knows that the Maple Leafs, who fell short again in the postseason, can't just run it back next year. They need some changes to get over the hump.
As for what those changes are going to be, Treliving and Toronto coach Craig Berube don't know yet.
"Craig and I are talking about tweaks we can make," Treliving said on Thursday, via TheLeafsNation's Arun Srinivasan. "I like the length of our defence, I like the makeup of our defence but you still have to get up and down the ice. Part of how we play will lend itself to giving up some volume.
"We need to get more offense from our defense. Not just goals. We can get some more volume the other way. In terms of personnel, we'll see. I like the D-core but we can't be rigid. We fell short. We have to continue to look at ways we can get better."
The Maple Leafs are expected to make a few significant changes to their roster this offseason.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama