Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving announced the dismissal of head coach Sheldon Keefe. Keefe has been with the organization for nine years and has achieved a lot.

Treliving acknowledged the challenging situation while appreciating Keefe's services. Despite Keefe's success, the organization felt that a change was necessary. Treliving emphasized the need for "a new voice" to lead the team, indicating that the club was seeking new perspectives and strategies for the coaching staff.

"Today’s decision was difficult. Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man. However, we determined a new voice is needed to help the team push through to reach our ultimate goal," Treliving said via (NHL.com).

During Sheldon Keefe's reign, the Maple Leafs made impressive advances on the ice. He had an impressive record of 212-97-40 in 349 regular-season games. More so, the Maple Leafs achieved three consecutive 100-point seasons, including a franchise-record 115-point season in 2021–22.

Keefe's positive influence did not end with the NHL as the Toronto Marlies of the AHL also benefited from his success. During his tenure with the Marlies, Keefe achieved some significant milestones: they won the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy twice as regular AHL season winners and, in 2018, their first Calder Cup Championship.

Who can take Sheldon Keefe's position as the Leafs' new head coach?

Sheldon Keefe's departure as the Toronto Maple Leafs head coach has sparked discussions about potential replacements. There are some of the league's best names being talked about to hold the Leafs' reigns. According to Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star, these names are:

Rod Brind’Amour is known for his disciplined coaching style and success with the Carolina Hurricanes. Craig Berube, a former Leafs player turned Stanley Cup-winning coach with the St. Louis Blues, brings a tough and no-nonsense approach. Gerard Gallant, with experience coaching the Vegas Golden Knights and New York Rangers, is also in the mix for his ability to build competitive teams.

Dean Evason, despite some playoff setbacks, is known for his affable yet intense coaching demeanor. Dave Hakstol, recently with the Seattle Kraken, has ties to the Leafs organization and a reputation for developing defensive strategies.

Todd McLellan, with a history of coaching success in the NHL and international competitions, offers a wealth of experience and strategic expertise as a potential candidate.