Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving sends clear message to team hinting at big revamp - "Some DNA needs to change"

Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving has shared a strong message about the team’s future. After another early playoff exit in 2025, Treliving made it clear that changes are coming. The Leafs exited the playoffs after losing to defending the Stanley Cup champions the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of Round 2 with a 6-1 score.
NHL insider David Pagnotta tweeted Treliving’s comments on X.
“There’s some DNA that has to change in our team," Treliving said. "If you keep getting to the same result, there’s some DNA that needs to change. That’s on me going forward.
“We’ve now started the planning, and it’s early, for putting a team together for 2025-26.”
The Maple Leafs have had playoff troubles for many years despite making it to the playoffs for nine years in a row. In 2022, they lost in the first round to the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games. In 2023, they won a playoff series against Tampa Bay but lost in the second round to the Florida Panthers in five games.
In 2024, they lost again in the first round, this time to the Boston Bruins in seven games. These losses have been frustrating for fans and the team.
Toronto has only won two playoff series since 2004. This is disappointing for a team with high hopes every year. A lot of focus has been on the “Core Four” — Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. They have played well in the regular season but have not delivered in the playoffs.
Now, change could be coming because Mitch Marner and John Tavares are free agents.
Treliving’s comments suggest the team may take a different direction. It might be time to adjust the roster. The Leafs have not reached their goals with "Core Four", and pressure is building to do things differently.
President Brendan Shanahan's exit from Maple Leafs
Brendan Shanahan is no longer the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs. His contract will not be renewed after spending 11 seasons with the team. The decision came after this year's disappointing playoff exit.
Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley said the goal is to win the Stanley Cup. He said reaching the playoffs is not enough.
"As the custodians of the biggest hockey brand in the world, we have a responsibility to our fans... winning championships, and we... will not stop until we reach that goal," Pelley said, via NHL.com
The Maple Leafs will not hire a new president to replace Shanahan. Pelley will now work more closely with GM Brad Treliving and coach Craig Berube.
