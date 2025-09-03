Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving gave an update on Anthony Stolarz. The goalie is in the last year of his two-year contract. Treliving spoke with The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday, and he praised Stolarz’s performance and his work with Joseph Woll.

"Anthony has come in and has been terrific," Treliving said about Leafs goalies. "Really, him and (Woll), you look at any metric you want, I think they were as good a goaltending tandem as there was in the league, and really were a backbone for us."

Stolarz signed with Toronto in July 2024 as a free agent. His deal was worth $5 million over two years, and it ends after the 2025-26 season. He will then be an unrestricted free agent. He is eligible to sign an extension since July 1.

Treliving confirmed that talks with Stolarz’s agent are ongoing, and the team would like to reach a deal. The goal is to find an agreement that works for both sides.

"We’ve certainly explored some things with Anthony and his representative. We’d love to find a way to get something done," Treliving said. "If there’s something that both sides are comfortable with, we’ll look at it. We’ve been in those discussions for some time right now, and we’ll see what the coming days bring."

Stolarz had a strong 2024-25 regular season. He played a career-high 34 games for the Maple Leafs. He posted 21 wins, eight losses, and three overtime losses. His goals against average was 2.14. He also had a .926 save percentage and four shutouts.

Anthony Stolarz delt with injuries last season

Anthony Stolarz faced injury setbacks during the 2024-25 season. In December, he had knee surgery after he got hurt in a game against the Anaheim Ducks. An MRI showed no structural damage but found a loose piece in his knee.

"He’s (Stolarz) going to have a procedure to have that removed," Treliving said about the injury back then. "It’s not a repair or anything of that nature, but they are going to remove that loose body. It looks like a little pebble. …"

Later, Anthony Stolarz suffered another injury in the second round of the playoffs. This ended his first season with the Leafs. However, he had already shown his potential. He was their starting goalie, the first choice for starting in the playoff series against the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers.

Now, this year, the Leafs will expect Stolarz and Woll to help them go deep in the playoffs. They have not gone to conference finals for over two decades.

