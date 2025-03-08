Maple Leafs GM gives clear reason for not trading away 'unique' Matthew Knies in potential Mikko Rantanen deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs wanted to trade for Mikko Rantanen but it was too costly to acquire him according to Brad Treliving. The Leafs GM tried to look for options but later decided to keep Matthew Knies.

The Leafs made a strong offer for Rantanen, including Fraser Minten, Easton Cowan, and two first-round picks in the deal. However, Rantanen was ultimately traded to the Dallas Stars. Carolina also discussed a deal but demanded Knies and multiple picks. Treliving decided Knies was too valuable to move.

“He’s sort of grown right in front of our eyes. He's a big part of our team now. And he's a unique player; that's a big, strong man at 22 years old. Developing different parts of his game, you see what he's done in the power play from that front. Developing an edge to his game; he added the element the other night into his game. You can see a power forward developing right in front of us,” Treliving said (via thehockeynews.com).

Now in his second full NHL season, Knies is steadily improving his game as seen in his hat trick goals against the Boston Bruins in January. Treliving sees him as a rare talent with a mix of size, strength, and skill.

Mikko Rantanen talked about his experience in the last six weeks

Mikko Rantanen said the last six weeks have been a crazy time for him. He didn't expect to leave Colorado, where he had played his entire NHL career.

"It’s been crazy," Rantanen said in an interview with TSN. "It was the first time I’ve been traded from Colorado and it happened quick, everything, and all of a sudden you’re on a new team for the first time and then this situation comes with the contract and stuff, so it’s been something that I never thought I would fully experience, but here we are."

Rantanen said he considered his options before choosing Dallas. He talked with his advisors and his girlfriend, Susanna, before deciding that Dallas was the best fit for him.

"I think at the time, obviously I had to look at all the options because there was no deal when the trade (to Carolina) happened," Rantanen said. "It was kind of a situation where I had to think about my life for a long period of time, not only on the ice but also off the ice.

The Finnish winger added that he was excited to join the Stars. His playoff experience, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, will be valuable for Dallas.

