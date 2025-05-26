Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube breaks silence on ex-president Brendan Shanahan’s 'tough' exit 

The Toronto Maple Leafs have already made some changes after the season, moving on from longtime team president Brendan Shanahan. The executive's contract ran out, making it a clean break, but Toronto was expected to make some changes anyway.
They ended their season in disappointing fashion by stumbling in Game 7 in the playoffs, and Shanahan was let go, potentially as a result. Coach Craig Berube, who completed his first season with the team, admitted it was a hard move.
He said, via The Leafs Nation:
"It was a tough day. I was in constant communication with him throughout the season. Here’s a guy who knows about winning and obviously, was a great player. I loved talking to him about hockey on a daily basis and just being around him. He was around us a lot, which was great."
Berube added:
For me, it was excellent to have that type of person and what he has accomplished in his career, just to run things by and situational stuff. So I really enjoyed him.”
The Leafs are yet to replace Shanahan, saying that they want to be patient and find the right person for the job after letting go of their previous president of hockey operations.
Craig Berube rips criticism of Maple Leafs
There's a perception of the Toronto Maple Leafs that Craig Berube, who just spent a full season working with the team, believes is inaccurate. This idea that they're a "country club," an insult that's been hurled at them, was rebuffed.
Berube said, via The Leafs Nation:
“They’re a first-class organization. The organization, the way it’s run is exceptional. The players we have there, the dedication and the professionalism that they show day in and day out are really good.
"I guess people would probably think, ‘Oh, it’s a country club there.’ It’s not. They have all the resources and the players do have everything they need. But they work, they’re focused, they want to do well, and they wanna win.”
He admitted there's a lot of pressure on the players to succeed and that might be more than in other places, but the coach believes the perception of the Maple Leafs is worse than the reality.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama