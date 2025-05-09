Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube brushes off Brad Marchand’s trash talk amid ongoing series against Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube dismissed trash talk by notable agitator Brad Marchand of the Florida Panthers ahead of the two teams’ clash in Game 3 of their second-round matchup in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

During the Maple Leafs’ media availability on Friday morning, Berube addressed questions regarding Marchand’s penchant for chirping in between whistles. In particular, reporters highlighted how Leafs’ center Scott Laughton commented on Marchand’s fondness for trash talk.

To which Berube replied:

“I don't really care. Like, just talk.”

Marchand, one of the most notorious pests in recent memory, has been a painful thorn in Toronto’s side since his days with the Boston Bruins. However, Marchand has been unsuccessful in getting under the Maple Leafs’ skin this season.

The Panthers acquired Marchand at this year’s trade deadline to bolster their bottom six while adding that psychological edge against teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Marchand’s antics worked against the Lightning but have yet to yield results against the Leafs. It remains to be seen if the Leafs can brush off Marchand and the Panthers’ provocations in Game 3 and take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Berube praises Maple Leafs’ young forward ahead of Game 3

Matthew Knies has taken the next step in his career with Toronto this season - Source: Imagn

During his media availability, Berube lauded 22-year-old forward Matthew Knies. In particular, Knies has taken a tremendous step forward this year as a power forward. His size, skill, and strength have been on full display as the Senators and Panthers have had trouble keeping him in check.

When asked about Knies’ presence in tight in the slot, Berube stated:

“He's made his living there this year, and he's doing a great job of it, still just on the game winning goal. I mean, he's right to the net front right away, taking the eyes away of the goalie, and he's done an excellent job of it.”

Knies has scored four goals in eight games this season while running amok in front of the opposition’s goal. Both the Panthers and Senators struggled to corral the 6’3” 220 lb. forward.

Berube concluded his thoughts on Knies by declaring:

“And we gotta continue to do that with Bob and net. I mean, we gotta get to the paint on this guy.”

Check out The Chief’s comments from the 12-minute mark onward:

The Maple Leafs have surpassed expectations this season, potentially on the verge of exorcising their playoff demons as the club looks poised to take a 3-0 series lead on the Panthers.

Both teams will be playing one of the most crucial games in their season. So, fans can expect a tight-checking game at both ends.

