Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube called out the ineffectiveness of Auston Matthews and his line in a disappointing 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.
The trio of Matthews, Knies, and Domi was ineffective, contributing no goals or assists as the Leafs squandered a 1-0 lead and allowed four second-period goals by New Jersey.
In his post-game assessment, coach Craig Berube expressed frustration over the line's lack of sustained offensive pressure and poor chemistry.
"It's obviously not good enough. I don't feel like they have any sustained pressure in the offensive zone. It's one and done.... It could (take time to find chemistry), but I’m getting tired of it, to be honest with you," he said.
The Leafs' pair of goals came from the Tavares-Nylander-Maccelli unit, with Nylander providing assists on both strikes. The Maple Leafs have now lost two games in a row, dropping them to fourth place in the Atlantic Division standings with a 3-3-1 record after seven games.
Auston Matthews makes his feelings known after loss to the NJ Devils
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shared his thoughts after the 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. He said that the team's recent games have been marked by sloppy play and inconsistent effort.
"It’s a little bit of the same over the last couple games," Matthews said via NHL. “Sloppy at times and then this roller coaster of consistency. I think that’s the biggest piece.”
Meanwhile, Jack Hughes was the biggest contributor for the Devils in the win, scoring a hat trick that increased his goal tally to six over a three-game streak.
“There’s games where you are going to have looks and games where obviously you are not going to have much,” said Hughes. So tonight was a night where I was in good spots, the puck was coming to me and [I] kind of had good looks at the net.”
Auston Matthews has amassed six points through four goals and two assists in seven games this season. The Maple Leafs play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center next on Friday. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama