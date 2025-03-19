Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube delivers brutally honest take on how to slow down Nathan MacKinnon

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube had a quip ready when asked how they would stop Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon. Speaking to reporters before the Leafs-Avs game on Wednesday, Berube said:

"Well, I don't know. But if you find out before the game, you can let me know."

MacKinnon is currently the leading point scorer in the league, with 27 goals and 76 assists in 68 games. The last time the two teams met on Mar. 8, MacKinnon scored two goals, one of which was a crucial tiebreaker that ultimately led to a 7–4 win for the Avs.

That was also the game in which MacKinnon reached the 100-point milestone. The good news for the Leafs is that MacKinnon hasn’t scored a single goal in the four games since his double against them.

Berube explained his plan to stifle the Avs star forward.

“You just got to try to stay on top of them the best you can," Berube said during the media session. "It's just like playing (Connor) McDavid, right?"

They got great speed and they're competitive guys with tons of skill. It's about trying to slow them down, picking them up in the neutral zone, trying to get on top of them. Deny them the puck as much as possible, take time and space. It's all the same things that every coach says.” (17:26)

The Leafs and their star captain Auston Matthews had been misfiring since the NHL season resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off. However, both found some form on Monday. Matthews scored two goals and an assist in the Leafs’ 6–2 triumph over the Calgary Flames.

Nathan MacKinnon brushes off reaching 1000-point milestone

Records have been tumbling for MacKinnon, which is not surprising given the stellar form he is in. After being named the MVP of the best-on-best 4 nations Face-Off, MacKinnon carried his international form to the NHL.

On Mar. 10, he became the 100th NHL player to score 1,000 points or more with two assists in the Avalanche’s 3–0 shutout against the struggling Chicago Blackhawks. MacKinnon spoke to reporters about his latest achievement after the game.

"Not a whole lot (of feelings right now)," MacKinnon said. "It's cool. It's fun to accomplish something with friends and teammates. It's a number, It's a cool milestone, for sure. And, something to reflect on, I guess."

MacKinnon has 362 goals and 640 assists over 859 NHL games.

