Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube drops unbothered 3-word response to facing 'mean' Panthers in Round 2 

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube and team will face Florida Panthers in Round 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is a rematch from last year, but the Leafs are more prepared now. After defeating the Ottawa Senators in Round 1, they turn their focus to the defending champions.

In the regular season, the Leafs struggled against the Panthers, winning just one of their four games. Florida’s physical play and strong defense made it difficult for Toronto to score. But the playoffs are different, and the Leafs are confident they can improve this time.

Florida has skilled players like Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart. Their tough, physical style helped them win the Cup last year. The Leafs, though, have plenty of talent. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares can change the game in an instant.

Toronto’s defense is strong with players like Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The Leafs will need to stay disciplined to avoid penalties, as Florida’s physical play can lead to power plays. Toronto’s strong power play will be important to use effectively.

Despite their struggles in the regular season, the Leafs are confident. When asked about Florida’s physical play, coach Craig Berube simply said:

“Are they mean?”

This shows that the Leafs are not afraid of the Panthers’ style and are focused and treating this series like a business trip.

Craig Berube and John Tavares share thoughts on Mitch Marner's new baby ahead of Round 2 playoff

Mitch Marner and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, one day before his 28th birthday. Marner missed Saturday’s optional skate and Sunday’s practice to be with his family. The Maple Leafs announced the happy news and confirmed Marner would not be at the practice.

Coach Craig Berube joked that Marner is likely “in a good mood” now.

“Well, he’s probably in a good mood,” Craig Berube said. “No, it’s awesome.”

Captain John Tavares said becoming a father gives Marner a new perspective on life.

“It gives you tremendous perspective and meaning to life,” John Tavares said. “For him, it has been probably real emotional, and you try to soak it all in. It’s really special. Really happy for Mitchy and his wife and his family."

The Leafs are preparing for their Round 2 game against the Florida Panthers, set for Monday night. Marner, who played well in Round 1 with one goal and seven assists, is expected to return to the lineup for Game 1 of the second round.

