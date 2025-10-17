Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube gets honest about Auston Matthews' hot start compared to last season

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube spoke about captain Auston Matthews. Speaking to the media after practice on Friday, Berube said Matthews has been solid and healthy this season. Matthews is playing his second year as the Leafs' captain and is looking to bounce back after scoring just 33 goals last season.

"A lot of us saw last year," Berube said. "I mean, I think he's been pretty solid. I mean, again, well, we're going to look at the goal scoring, right? I mean, I look at the whole game, but you know, he has scored. He's healthy. Feels good. He's been, he's been, he's been a good player in all aspects of the game for me."

Auston Matthews has four goals, one assist, and 22 shots in five games. He has also been solid in his two-way play, with a rating of 5. He has been averaging close to 22 minutes per game and has already scored two game-winning goals.

Matthews scored the game-winning goal in Thursday’s 2-1 overtime win against the Rangers. He and William Nylander broke on a 2-on-1 in overtime, and Matthews scored past Igor Shesterkin. So far, Mathews is on a three-game point streak and is projected to score 66 goals according to ESPN.

Auston Matthews scored just 33 goals last season due to injury, taking a steep fall from his 69-goal season in the 2023-24 season. In early October, Berube talked about last year's performance.

"It was an off year," Berube said, via NHL.com, "There were things behind the scenes... He wasn't a fully healthy player, but he fought through it. I thought he played extremely well for what he was going through."

Auston Matthews on being "happy' about his health

Earlier this month, Auston Matthews said he had felt good about his game. He said training camp went well, and he felt stronger each day.

"I feel good," Matthews said, via NHL.com, "And physically, I feel better and better every day. So, I'm really happy with where I'm at, and just want to continue that momentum... continue to do what I can do to help the team win: produce offensively, play sound defense, and all the little details that I try to apply to my game."

Rookie forward Easton Cowan is currently playing on the Leafs' top line with Matthews and Matthew Knies. There was a void on that line after the trade of forward Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights. But so far, they have adjusted well.

