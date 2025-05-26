Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube hits back at doubters following playoff elimination, doubles down on team's 'professionalism'

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube spoke openly after the team’s playoff exit. He shared his thoughts during an appearance on the Nasty Knuckles Podcast with Riley Cote and Derek Settlemyre on Sunday. Berube made it clear that he enjoyed his first season in Toronto despite the tough ending.
The Leafs had a strong regular season. They won their first proper division title since 2000. In the playoffs, they won one round but lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of Round 2. The final score was a tough 6-1 loss at home. Still, Berube was proud of the group and how it handled the season.
He defended the team against outside criticism. Some people think the Leafs are too relaxed or treated too softly. Berube disagreed with that idea. He said the players are focused and work hard every day. According to him, it’s not a “country club.” The team has many resources, but they also put in real effort.
Berube praised the professionalism of the players and said they care about winning and are committed to improving.
"They’re a first-class organization. The organization, the way it’s run is exceptional,” Berube said (27:06 onwards). “The players we have there, the dedication and the professionalism that they show day in and day out are really good,
"I guess people would probably think, ‘Oh, it’s a country club there.’ It’s not. They have all the resources and the players do have everything they need. But they work, they’re focused, they want to do well, and they wanna win.”
In his view, the Game 7 loss was a team failure. Craig Berube said it’s not just on Mitch Marner or Auston Matthews- it’s on the whole group. The team didn’t play well enough in that game, and that’s why they lost.
Craig Berube denied pressure affected Leafs in Game 7 defeat
After the Leafs lost to the Panthers in Game 7 on May 18, coach Craig Berube spoke to reporters. He said the players were not overwhelmed by pressure. He reminded everyone that they won important games earlier in the playoffs.
"I don’t think the moment is too big for them," Craig Berube said. "We went into Ottawa and won Game 6 to win a series. We went into Florida and won a Game 6 to force a Game 7. The moment is not too big."
Berube said the problem was not talent or experience. He felt the team didn’t have the right mindset. In his words, it came down to poor execution in key moments.
Florida took control of the game in the second period. It outshot Toronto 18-5 and scored three goals. Toronto struggled early and didn’t get a shot for nearly 12 minutes.
