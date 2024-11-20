Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube makes his feelings known about Jim Montgomery firing from Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube worked with Jim Montgomery for two seasons. Montgomery, who was the Boston Bruins coach, was fired on Tuesday after the team got off to a disappointing start. He is just two years removed from a record-setting season, but now he's without a job.

Berube was asked on Wednesday about his former assistant's untimely firing, and he was blunt:

"It's upsetting. I know Monty personally. We brought Monty into St. Louis to work with us for a couple years, and he was fantastic. I feel for coaches. It's a tough business, it really is. This one's more personal for me."

Berube is in his first year with the Toronto Maple Leafs after spending six years with the St. Louis Blues. For two years, Montgomery was an assistant on Berube's staff before eventually becoming the Bruins' boss in 2022.

The Bruins dropped a game to the Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 5-1 on Monday. It pushed them down to 8-9-3 on the year, a disappointing start after securing 109 points last year.

Bruins brass addresses Jim Montgomery firing

Per reports, Boston Bruins brass didn't want to fire Jim Montgomery at first. They hesitated, believing it might let the players off the hook for the poor start and place the blame on the coaches. Ultimately, they decided that a change was necessary.

Jim Montgomery was fired (Imagn)

GM Don Sweeney's statement read:

“Today, I made a very difficult decision with regards to a coaching change. Jim Montgomery is a very good NHL coach and an even better person. He has made a positive impact throughout the Bruins organization, and I am both grateful and appreciative of the opportunity to work with him and learn from him. Jim’s accomplishments as the Bruins head coach include a record-breaking and historic season."

President Cam Neely's own statement read:

“On behalf of the Boston Bruins, we thank Jim for his accomplishments and impact on our organization. Jim’s open and honest communication with players, staff and management, as well as the positive attitude that he brought to the rink every day."

The Bruins won 65 games in 2022-23, but Joe Sacco, an 11-year assistant with the team, has been promoted to interim head coach in place of Montgomery.

