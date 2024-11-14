Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube makes his feelings known about two controversially disallowed goals

The game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals featured three overturned goals, culminating in a 4-3 victory for the Leafs in overtime.

The drama began when John Carlson's goal was disallowed following a challenge by Craig Berube in the second period.

In the third period, Steven Lorentz thought he had cut the deficit to 3-2 after a loose puck in the crease deflected off his body into the net. However, a video review revealed that Lorentz had used his leg to intentionally direct the puck into the goal, resulting in another disallowed goal.

Leafs coach Berube was dissatisfied with the officiating as he expressed his thoughts on the decision after the game. He said (via Mapleleafshotstove):

"It is tough. The one Lorentz scored — I don’t understand that call. If you look at the rule, a kicking motion is a skate, right? This wasn’t the skate. It is the shinpad. I don’t get it."

The reviews were one of the biggest talking points from the game. Later in the game, Matthew Knies appeared to have cut the Capitals' lead to 3-2. However, the officials waved off the goal due to a high stick.

"I thought the high-stick goal was a goal. We looked at it again. To me, it is a goal. But that is the way it goes sometimes. You have to keep battling, and we did."

Ultimately, the Leafs got their goal, with William Nylander making it 3-2 at 15:51 before Mitch Marner's goal allowed them to force overtime, where they secured the win.

John Tavares scores OT winner for Maple Leafs

John Tavares secured the OT win for the Maple Leafs 47 seconds remaining in overtime to clinch a 4-3 win for the team. This was notably his 18th career overtime goal for Tavares.

Tavares finished with two points.

"He was excellent again. He has been playing really well. He is just a competitor. He is so good with his stick in tight areas, winning battles and stick battles. It was great to see him get the OT winner. I thought he had a heck of a game," Craig Berube said.

The Maple Leafs improved their record to 10-6-2 and remained second in the Atlantic Division with 22 points. They'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers next on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

