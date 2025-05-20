Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube makes his stand on Mitch Marner crystal clear amid free agency speculation

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube spoke clearly about Mitch Marner’s future during the team’s season-end interviews. He only had good things to say about Marner, praising his work and personality.
“Great," Berube said on Monday, via TSN. "I love the guy and I love coaching him, love his energy, personality. He’s a hell of a player. He does a lot for this team night in night out in a lot of different areas of the game. So, I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him.”
Marner and John Tavares are both set to become free agents this summer, and Berube was asked if he wants them back.
“One hundred percent,” Berube said.
Marner has spent his whole career in Toronto. He was drafted at No. 4 in 2015, and his contract runs until the end this season. The deal paid him $10.9 million per year.
Marner shared that he still enjoys being in Toronto.
“I’ve always loved my time here,” Marner said. “Loved being here.”
However, after the Leafs’ playoff exit, he wasn’t ready to talk about his future.
“It’s so fresh," Marner said. "It’s tough to say anything right now. I’ll sit down with my wife and decide (the next steps) in the coming weeks.”
The Maple Leafs lost 6-1 in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, their second 6-1 defeat in four days. Toronto has not reached the third round of the playoffs since 2002.
Berube knows the pressure is high but he said it should come from inside the locker room.
“Your teammates are the most important people,” Berube said. “That to me is the only pressure.”
After the Game 7 loss, Marner was upset.
“Yeah, devastated,” Marner said. “I’ve always enjoyed this team and this city, like I always said.”
Marner scored two goals and added 11 assists in 13 playoff games; however, he had just one assist in the last four games.
Mitch Marner could earn $13M+ as free agent, says NHL insider
The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta believes Mitch Marner could get over $13 million per year in free agency. He said many NHL teams will show interest if Marner leaves Toronto, including Chicago, Pittsburgh, Utah, San Jose, Calgary, and LA as possible fits. These teams need a skilled forward like Marner.
"I don’t think he has fully closed the door on the Leafs, but like I wrote about after the trade deadline in March, I fully expect teams like Chicago, Los Angeles, Utah, Pittsburgh, San Jose and Calgary to pursue him aggressively, if given the opportunity," Pagnotta wrote on Sunday.
He added that Marner and his agent knows what the market could offer.
