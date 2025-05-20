Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube makes his stand on Mitch Marner crystal clear amid free agency speculation

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube spoke clearly about Mitch Marner’s future during the team’s season-end interviews. He only had good things to say about Marner, praising his work and personality.

Ad

“Great," Berube said on Monday, via TSN. "I love the guy and I love coaching him, love his energy, personality. He’s a hell of a player. He does a lot for this team night in night out in a lot of different areas of the game. So, I’ve got nothing but good things to say about him.”

Ad

Trending

Marner and John Tavares are both set to become free agents this summer, and Berube was asked if he wants them back.

“One hundred percent,” Berube said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marner has spent his whole career in Toronto. He was drafted at No. 4 in 2015, and his contract runs until the end this season. The deal paid him $10.9 million per year.

Marner shared that he still enjoys being in Toronto.

“I’ve always loved my time here,” Marner said. “Loved being here.”

However, after the Leafs’ playoff exit, he wasn’t ready to talk about his future.

“It’s so fresh," Marner said. "It’s tough to say anything right now. I’ll sit down with my wife and decide (the next steps) in the coming weeks.”

Ad

The Maple Leafs lost 6-1 in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers on Sunday, their second 6-1 defeat in four days. Toronto has not reached the third round of the playoffs since 2002.

Berube knows the pressure is high but he said it should come from inside the locker room.

“Your teammates are the most important people,” Berube said. “That to me is the only pressure.”

After the Game 7 loss, Marner was upset.

Ad

“Yeah, devastated,” Marner said. “I’ve always enjoyed this team and this city, like I always said.”

Marner scored two goals and added 11 assists in 13 playoff games; however, he had just one assist in the last four games.

Mitch Marner could earn $13M+ as free agent, says NHL insider

The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta believes Mitch Marner could get over $13 million per year in free agency. He said many NHL teams will show interest if Marner leaves Toronto, including Chicago, Pittsburgh, Utah, San Jose, Calgary, and LA as possible fits. These teams need a skilled forward like Marner.

Ad

"I don’t think he has fully closed the door on the Leafs, but like I wrote about after the trade deadline in March, I fully expect teams like Chicago, Los Angeles, Utah, Pittsburgh, San Jose and Calgary to pursue him aggressively, if given the opportunity," Pagnotta wrote on Sunday.

He added that Marner and his agent knows what the market could offer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama