Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube makes his thoughts clear on Mitch Marner replacement; updates on alternate captain role

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube spoke about Mitch Marner’s trade and adjusting in his absence on Tuesday. Marner was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights after nine seasons in Toronto. Now, there's a spot vacant in the Leafs' top line alongside captain Auston Matthews and forward Matthew Knies.

In an interview with The Athletic's Jonas Siegel on Tuesday, Berube said Marner played in all situations and cannot be replaced by one player.

"Listen, he touched all areas of the game for us, penalty kill, power play, five on five. He’s a guy that’s hard to replace," Berube said, about Marner. "You’re not replacing him."

Berube's statement sounded similar to Leafs GM Brad Treliving's comments on Marner before his trade to Vegas.

"There's not a Mitch Marner tree you go to and just replace him," Treliving said.

In Mitch Marner's last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team finished first in the Atlantic Division with 108 points. They beat Ottawa in the first round. However, in the second round, they lost to Florida in seven games. Toronto scored only four goals in the last four games. And so far, the Leafs have not reached the conference final since 2002.

So, after Marner's trade, the Maple Leafs focused on adding depth by bringing in Nicolas Roy, Dakota Joshua and Matias Maccelli. Berube believes the roster is now deeper and more balanced.

"But we brought in three new players, Roy, Joshua and Maccelli, all sorta different types of players, but I feel like we’re probably a deeper team, (after) bringing in the three guys," Berube said.

"We talk about replacing Mitch; that’s not what we’re trying to do. We’re just trying to improve our team in other ways by adding these players."

Berube also discussed the alternate captain role Mitch Marner held in Toronto. He confirmed the “A” will stay with Morgan Rielly and John Tavares.

"We thought about that and discussed it," Berube said, giving clarity about the role. "I think we'll leave the A’s with Morgan (Rielly) and JT. But our leadership group is more than that, and that’s what matters for me."

Berube added that changes could happen later, but not right now. For now, he believes that the team’s leadership group is strong and trusted.

Craig Berube talked about Leafs' RW spot after Mitch Marner's exit

Speaking about replacing Mitch Marner on the Leafs' top line, Craig Berube explained his approach. He said he works with player pairs rather than full lines. Matthews and Knies are a strong pair from last season. So, training camp will be used to try different right-wing options.

"I think it’s about trying some people at camp, for sure," Berube said. "I think that’s the route you gotta go and see what looks good and what fits. I think Auston and (Knies) have been a good pair here, all of last year. I thought they worked really well together."

The Maple Leafs enter the 2025-26 season with changes but also stability. So, going forward, Matthews and Knies are expected to lead offensively with support from new additions.

