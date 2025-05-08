Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube names $49,000,000 Panthers star as their biggest playoff problem

Brad Marchand is giving the Toronto Maple Leafs a hard time in the second round of the playoffs. Now with the Florida Panthers, he continues to be a key player. Leafs coach Craig Berube and Panthers forward Sam Reinhart called Marchand a major challenge.

Ad

In a press conference on Thursday, Berube talked about Marchand’s strong play. Berube said that he is skilled, strong and can extend plays. He also noted that Marchand adds danger to Florida’s third line and is always ready to make a play.

"On that line, he is a very good player (and) we all know that he has the ability to extend plays with his skill his strength, he can make plays and he's good at it," Berube said. "He's a gamer. So I think he makes that line very dangerous."

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Reinhart mentioned how competitive the veteran winger is.

"He’s such a competitor," Reinhart said. "He’s looking to make a difference every shift."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although the Maple Leafs are up 2-0 in the series, Marchand has still managed to contribute. He scored in Game 2 (Wednesday) and recorded two assists in Game 1 (Monday). Despite the Leafs’ stronger defense this year, Marchand remains a consistent offensive threat.

Marchand, who signed a $49,000,000 contract with the Bruins in 2016, has lived up to expectations. He was traded to Florida in March.

Pierre LeBrun praises Maple Leafs' poise against Panthers' physical play

The Toronto Maple Leafs lead the Florida Panthers 2-0 after winning Game 2 on Wednesday 4-3. Mitch Marner scored the winning goal just 17 seconds after the Panthers tied the game in the third period.

Ad

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun praised the Maple Leafs for staying calm under pressure. Marner and William Nylander stayed focused, even with Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand trying to distract them.

"It's the kind of poise that we've seen so far from the league players that perhaps, in the past, might have easily been distracted by that kind of thing, by Brad Marchand himself in some Boston series between the Leafs," Pierre LeBrun said on Wednesday (03:12), via 'SportsCentre.' "But overall, the poise of this Toronto team too."

Ad

The Panthers face a big challenge in the next two games. However, with Brad Marchand on their side, they still have hope. Toronto has the advantage, but they know Marchand can turn the game at any time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama