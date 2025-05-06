Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube reveals strategy to deal with Panthers' Sam Bennett's physical game

Craig Berube and the Toronto Maple Leafs got off to a perfect start to their second-round series with the Florida Panthers. A dominant first two periods were enough to hang on for a 5-4 Game 1 win on Monday night.

While they're happy with the result, the Maple Leafs are understandably concerned about the status of their starting goaltender. Anthony Stolarz was run into by Sam Bennett, forcing him to exit the game and leave the arena on a stretcher following footage of him getting sick on the bench.

Stolarz later went to the hospital to undergo further evaluation, though reports on Tuesday morning suggest he's out of the hospital and back with the team. The spotlight has shifted onto Bennett in the aftermath, with fans livid about his hit on the Maple Leafs' netminder.

Berube was asked how his team will deal with Bennett and the Panthers' physical style of play moving forward. TSN reporter Mark Masters shared his response on X (formerly Twitter).

"Play hard and physical. They do what they do," Berube said. "Again, that's up to the refs and the league. We're going to be disciplined ... You go out and think you're going to get back at Bennett, and you end up in the penalty box, and we don't need that."

Sam Bennett has been his usual physical and productive self, racking up six points (four goals, two assists) and 26 hits in the first six games of the playoffs.

Craig Berube has had enough of the Sam Bennett talk

Now that the NHL Department of Player Safety has made the decision not to suspend Sam Bennett, Craig Berube wants to move past it.

TSN reporter Mark Masters shared Berube's comments when asked another question about Bennett on X.

"I've moved on from it. I don't want to talk about it. It's over," Berube said.

Craig Berube's focus has shifted to Game 2 in hopes of extending their series lead against the defending Stanley Cup champions. It appears likely that he will be forced to start Joseph Woll in Anthony Stolarz's absence.

Berube and the Maple Leafs will return to action for Game 2 against the Florida Panthers at home on Wednesday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

