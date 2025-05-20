Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube sends clear message to front office regarding Mitch Marner, John Tavares' future in Toronto

Mitch Marner and John Tavares may have played their final games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last week. With their exit from the playoffs, those two players have no active contract with the team. They'll enter unrestricted free agency when the season ends.

Ad

They make up half of Toronto's longstanding "Core Four," but that nucleus of players could be split up. However, if coach Craig Berube has his way, they might not be.

Berube was asked whether or not he'd want to see Tavares and Marner, both of whom could be on different teams next season, back. He said:

"100%."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

He put the onus on the front office, saying that GM Brad Treliving has to make the final decisions on those players.

"Yeah, you know what? I'm I'm not going to comment on that. That's for Brad to comment on that stuff," the coach added. "I'm not going to comment about those types of things right now, and I haven't even talked to Brad about it, so it's hard for me to answer that question."

Ad

The Maple Leafs fell in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers. With Marner and Tavares in free agency, a break would be clean and simple, but Berube doesn't necessarily want that.

Mitch Marner may not be long for Toronto

Mitch Marner will enter free agency and will have plenty of suitors after a career year with over 100 points. Whether the Maple Leafs join the fray remains to be seen, but Marner has had the chance to reflect on a long tenure.

Ad

Mitch Marner might not stay with Toronto (Imagn)

He said via Sportsnet after the loss that he feels the same way as the fans do:

Ad

“I mean, I’m feeling the same way. It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking. We're not happy with that outcome either.”

He said being a Maple Leaf has meant "everything" to him.

“Took maybe a risky pick on a small kid from Toronto and been forever grateful to be able to wear this Maple Leaf and be a part of some of the great legends here," Marner said. "So, never taken a day for granted and always loved it.”

Whether intentional or not, Marner does appear to mostly be using the past tense to refer to his career with the Leafs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama