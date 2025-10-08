Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube sets the bar high for $10,275,000 winger on top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube has high expectations for Matias Maccelli on the top line with captain Auston Matthews and forward Matthew Knies. Maccelli was acquired from the Utah Mammoth for a conditional third-round pick in 2027. He is currently signed on a $10,275,000 contract for three years.

Maple Leafs coach Berube spoke to the media before the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He said he liked what he saw in practice with Maccelli and Knies.

"He had some good practice time with that line," Berube said. [14:25 onwards] "and I've liked what I've seen in practice, you know, like I said, 'he's a good plant anchor.' We all know that he can pass the puck. I think that suits that line for what they have on there and how they play,"

Berube said Maccelli doesn’t need to overcomplicate the game.

"Like I said, 'we'll see how it goes.' And I can't predict the future, but you know, for him, he doesn't need to complicate the game," Berube said. "And, think he's always got a pass to that, you know, make a play. It's not, it's not about that. He just needs to play the game."

Berube expects Maccelli to contribute offensively and defensively while adjusting to the Leafs’ physical style.

"He's got a good shot, and he's showing us that he can fire a puck," Berube said. "He needs to shoot pucks. He needs to just play the game. He doesn't have to overanalyze it. He doesn't have to overpass. He just has to go and play.

"He's got to be responsible defensively. He's got to work. He's got to compete. All those things are going to determine if he can stick there and make that work or not. "

Maccelli had 18 points in 55 games with Utah last season after 57 points in 82 games with Arizona in 2023-24. The Maple Leafs hope he can help replace part of Mitch Marner’s scoring from last season.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is ready for 2025-26 season

Auston Matthews is ready to move on from Mitch Marner and focus on the Maple Leafs’ new season. He says he feels healthy after last year’s injuries and wants to help the team win.

"I feel good," Matthews said on Tuesday, via NHL.com, "... physically, I feel better and better every day. So, I'm really happy with where I'm at, and just want to continue that momentum going into Game 1 ,"

Maccelli’s puck skills fits well with the team, and he has a chance to earn a permanent spot on the top line.

