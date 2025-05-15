Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube urges team to 'stick together' for do-or-die Game 6 against Panthers

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube wants his team to stay united before Game 6 against the Florida Panthers. The Maple Leafs were badly beaten 6-1 in Game 5 at home on Wednesday. Fans left early and some even booed during the second period.
Berube said the loss was hard, but not the end.
“A loss is a loss," Berube said. "If we would have lost 2-1 and it was a close game, would it really matter today? We got beat. I've been in this situation before. We're all going to be down and dejected, but we can't be. We have to regroup. … We will be a lot better in Game 6.”
Berube told players to take a break and not think about the game for a while.
"They need to stick together tonight as a team and take a breath and stop thinking about the game. Relax. We'll get thinking about the game the next day, when it matters."
Mitch Marner shared a similar message and said via NHL.com,
“You go home. ... flush it down the toilet."
He told players to relax and reset. Marner may become a free agent on July 1, but he said that wasn’t on his mind.
Toronto's top players struggled in Game 5. Marner, Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies had no points and were -7 combined. Matthews still hasn’t scored in this series.
The Panthers dominated from the start. Toronto had trouble keeping up and turned over the puck often. Florida took control with a 4-0 lead after two periods and never let up. Berube said the Leafs played slowly and lacked energy.
“They were fast, they were honest, they were hungrier,” the coach said.
Toronto has not made it past the second round since 2002. The team was hopeful after winning the first two games of this series. But three straight losses changed that. Now, the Leafs must win Game 6 to stay alive.
Anthony Stolarz doubtful for Game 6 as Maple Leafs face elimination
The Maple Leafs will likely play Game 6 without starting goalie Anthony Stolarz. Coach Craig Berube said Stolarz is doubtful to travel.
He was injured in Game 1 after a hit to the head by Sam Bennett. Stolarz also took a shot to the mask earlier that game. He left the ice, vomited on the bench and later went to the hospital. He skated on Thursday but is not ready.
Joseph Woll has started since, with a .877 save percentage and 4.02 GAA. The Maple Leafs trail 3-2 in the series. Game 6 is Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.
