The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 6-5 against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at SAP Center. Goalie Joseph Woll failed to find the net in the shootout.

Forward John Tavares and William Nylander forced overtime with two late goals, but the Leafs couldn't secure the win. Their record stands at 43-25-4 but they have broken a tie with the Florida Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division with 90 points. They have one more point than Florida and Tampa Bay Lightning who are tied for second.

William Nylander has two goals, reaching a career-high 42 this season. Auston Matthews added a goal and an assist, while Mitch Marner had three assists. Joseph Woll made 30 saves but struggled, allowing critical goals, including a mistake that led to a San Jose goal.

Craig Berube addressed Joesph Woll’s performance, saying that the goalie coach would speak with him. He made it clear that Woll is a part of the team and must improve.

"We will talk to him. The goalie coach will talk to him. As I said, he is part of it all. We have to be better than that," Berube said (via mapleleafshotstove.com).

Berube also noted the team’s slow start, possibly due to travel. He said that the Sharks' speed was a challenge early on. He admitted that the Leafs improved during the game but made too many mistakes.

"They are a quick team, but maybe it was the travel yesterday. … We just weren’t on our toes. We got better as the game went along," Berube added. "We made some mistakes. We all have to be better, goalie included. It is just not good enough."

The Toronto Maple Leafs' next game is against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT.

Berube praised Joseph Woll after 2-1 win over Avalanche

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on March 19. Joseph Woll stopped 38 of 39 shots while facing the Avalanche's offense led by forward Nathan MacKinnon.

After the game, coach Craig Berube and other players praised goalie Woll.

"He was excellent," Berube said about Woll, (via Clutch Points). "Made some real good saves, held us in there in the first period. … The last three games, he’s been really good."

Leafs captain Auston Matthews also praised Woll’s focus.

"Doesn't really matter what's going on the game," Matthews said about Woll's performance (via Burnaby Now). "He could be playing good, he could be playing bad … always got the same attitude, the same mentality, approaches things the same every night...He's extremely focused."

Joseph Woll has been competing with Anthony Stolarz for the starting role, but his recent performances have helped his case.

