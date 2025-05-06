Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube addressed the incident involving Panthers forward Sam Bennett and Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz during Game 1 of their Round 2 series on Monday.

The Maple Leafs lost their starting goaltender, Stolarz, in the middle of the second period moments after he took an elbow to the head from Bennett, though no penalty was called on the play.

After the game, Berube expressed that the incident was an obvious penalty that should have been called.

"Yeah. I mean, I don't know what you mean. I think, at the time, I think, you know, we handled it the way we should handle it. I'm not sure why there's not a call on it, but, you know, I get it, they miss calls, but it's clearly it's clearly a penalty," Berube said post-game.

He also mentioned that Anthony Stolarz was undergoing evaluation following the incident. Meanwhile, NHL insider Chris Johnston reported that Stolarz was taken to the hospital in an ambulance during the third period.

According to reports, the NHL Player Safety is expected to review Sam Bennett's high elbow on Stolarz, though it remains uncertain whether they will deem it deserving of disciplinary action.

Maple Leafs downed Panthers in Game 1 of Round 2

On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead after defeating the Florida Panthers 5-4 in Game 1 of their Round 2 series at Scotiabank Arena.

William Nylander opened the scoring for the Leafs after putting them ahead 1-0 just 33 seconds into the first period. Nylander doubled his tally to increase the lead to 2-0 at 12:51. Seth Jones cut the Leafs' lead to 2-1 after scoring on the power play at 16:57.

Morgan Rielly restored the home team's lead to 3-1 before heading into the second period. Chris Tanev was the lone scorer in the second, whose goal put the Leafs on a commanding 4-1 lead.

The Panthers bounced back in the third period, with two quick goals from Eetu Loustarinen and Uvis Balinskis making it a 4-3 game. Matthew Knies then made it 5-3 at 14:00. Sam Bennett scored the final goal for the Panthers at 18:05 for the final scoreline of 5-4.

Game 2 takes place on Wednesday, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. ET.

