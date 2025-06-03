Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, NY Rangers among teams 'interested' in $42,000,000 Jets forward, per NHL analyst

Nikolaj Ehlers is one of the top NHL players expected to hit free agency this summer, following the conclusion of a seven-year $42,000,000 contract with the Winnipeg Jets. The left winger earned $6 million annually according to his now-expired contract.

The Athletic's Shayna Goldman and Murat Ates speculated that several teams are interested in signing Ehlers, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers, who are aiming to add more offense. Ehlers scored 24 goals and 39 assists last season with a plus- rating of 14. He added five goals in eight playoff games for the Jets.

Toronto may target Ehlers if they lose Mitch Marner. While the left winger would not replace Marner’s defensive role, he could help with offense and take pressure off their top scorers.

"If Mitch Marner walks as a free agent, Toronto should join the market for Ehlers...," Goldman and Ates speculated. "Ehlers isn’t a one-for-one replacement for Marner. He doesn’t play matchup minutes or kill penalties. But he’s a high-end puck mover who can generate rush scoring and create dangerous chances."

Carolina has lots of cap space (projected $28 million) and needs more scoring. They like players who can move the puck quickly. Ehlers fits that style.

"Puck possession team, meet puck possession all-star," Goldman and Ates wrote, speculating a Hurricanes move. "The Hurricanes are ... an analytics-inclined team, and Ehlers is an analytics darling."

The Rangers may also want the Jets forward (Ehlers), but they have limited cap space. They would need to move a big contract first. If they do, Nikolaj Ehlers could play on either wing, thus providing more scoring depth and enhancing their power play.

"The Rangers would have to clear cap space (current $8.4 million in projected cap spac),..." Goldman and Ates speculated, "... for an Ehlers-sized swing to make sense this summer. They’re starting the offseason with just $8.4 million in projected cap space,"

Other teams interested in Ehlers include the Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, LA Kings, Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks, NY Islanders, Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks.

Nikolaj Ehlers could also stay with the Winnipeg Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers has always produced well, even with limited ice time. He often made his teammates better. He’s strong at five-on-five play and creates goals in transition.

The Jets may try to re-sign Eheler, as they need a top-six forward who can contribute on the top power-play unit. But Ehlers may want to test free agency. He could get a raise and a longer deal.

"Ehlers’ most likely path involves exploring what free agency has to offer." Goldman and Ates wrote. "This isn’t to say that the Jets hold no appeal or that Ehlers’ departure is a certainty."

So, if he leaves the Jets, Ehlers will be a top free-agent target this offseason.

