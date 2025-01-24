Maple Leafs injury update: Insider provides latest on Anthony Stolarz, John Tavares and $2,775,000 forward’s return timeline

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been dealing with a host of injuries to key players, including Anthony Stolarz, John Tavares and Matthew Knies, the $2.775 million forward. Aside from Tavares, the Leafs may have gotten some good news on those players.

According to TSN analyst Darren Dreger, Anthony Stolarz is at most a week away. That aligns with the initial timeline after his knee procedure, so the Leafs aren't dealing with any lingering issues.

He said of Knies on the "First Up" podcast on Friday (2:15):

“Second top six forward to leave in the last week. This doesn't sound horrible, and I hesitate a bit there on the side of caution, because really the Maple Leafs have done all season long, right with all of their players, just make sure that player is as close to 100% as he can be before he's back into the mix."

He said that Knies (upper body) was still a "few to a handful" of days away, but he's in line for a return sooner rather than later. As for Tavares, things aren't trending in the right direction. There is still no "clear timeline" for the forward.

He said:

“I think it's not concerning, because, again, they were good in offering the prognosis. Until you see a guy step on the ice and begin skating, it's really hard to get into that final evaluation of a timeline of when he's expected to come back."

Tavares (lower-body) hasn't been skating, so Dreger and others can't give a good timeline for his return.

Anthony Stolarz had to have surgery

The reason Anthony Stolarz, who was having a terrific year for the Toronto Maple Leafs in goal, is still not on the ice is because he had to have surgery. He suffered a knee injury that forced Joseph Woll back to the top of the depth chart and then had to have surgery.

Anthony Stolarz had knee surgery (Imagn)

The injury created a loose body that needed to be removed because it wasn't in the right place to heal properly. That only pushed the recovery back even more, but the light at the end of the tunnel is nearing.

GM Brad Treliving said at the time via ESPN:

"It's in the wrong spot. We waited for a few days to see if it would move. But it doesn't allow him to get full range of motion, so it's got to be removed."

Woll and Dennis Hildeby, who stepped up for Woll in the first few weeks of the season, have been holding it down in the net since.

