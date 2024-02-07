Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is embroiled in a significant tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) over $8 million in taxes and interest on his hefty 2018 signing bonus.

The outcome of this tax dispute may have implications for Tavares’ future with the Leafs since he will be entering the final year of his contract next season.

The issue is whether Tavares' USD 15.3 million signing bonus, part of his seven-year, $77 million deal should be taxed at the typical 38% personal income rate or the 15% "inducement" rate in the Canada-U.S. tax treaty for unique talents like athletes and entertainers.

Tavares argued that since the bonus was paid into his New York bank account before joining the Leafs, and he only spent 45 days in Canada in 2018, it warrants the lower 15% treaty rate. However, the CRA claims he owes over $8 million in taxes and interest based on the higher rate.

The outcome may influence the structure of future star contracts with Canadian teams. Signing bonuses, rather than salary allows teams to pay most of the value upfront. But massive signing bonuses could be less attractive if taxed at the full rate rather than the "inducement" rate.

Tax implications already impact negotiations. When Tavares signed in 2018, reports suggested he'd net USD 5.9 million in Dallas but just $4.5 million in Toronto after taxes. This case's result could widen that gap.

John Tavares’s appeal and Lawyer’s take on this tax dispute with CRA

John Tavares’ appeal from his lawyer read:

“The signing bonus was consideration for Tavares, a uniquely skilled and sought-after unrestricted free agent committing to the seven-year contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Claiming it was not salary, wages or other remuneration in respect of employment.”

John Tavares’s lawyer said regarding appeal filing to tax court:

“Tavares is a marquee player and there was a great amount of interest by the Bidding Teams in signing him.”

The outcome of this incident could have an impact on the team’s capacity to attract top free agents who demand substantial signing bonuses which are becoming crucial for competitiveness as the salary cap continues to rise.