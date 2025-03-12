Maple Leafs' latest acquisition Scott Laughton reveals being a Toronto fan growing up

Scott Laughton is living out his childhood dream as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Oakville, Ontario native was dealt from Philadelphia to Toronto on trade deadline day in exchange for Nikita Grebenkin and a 2027 first-round draft pick.

He spent the first 12 seasons of his career as a Flyer, so it's been a big change. But if there was anywhere else he wanted to play, it was in Toronto.

Laughton was asked during Wednesday's media availability if he was indeed a Leafs fan growing up, and which players he watched. 'Leafslatest' page shared his response on X.

“I was. I was. I want to say around ‘03-‘04. So it was Tucker, Corson, Sundin, McCabe, Kaberle— all those guys. Didn’t make it to many games, but I definitely watched a lot. We always had Saturday night practice, so I’d listen to the game on the radio with my dad on the way home. It’s pretty cool to be in this room now and on the other side of it," Laughton said.

Scott Laughton is one of five current Maple Leafs who were born in the Greater Toronto area. The Leafs will have Laughton for the rest of this year and next as he is in the fourth season of a five-year, $15,000,000 contract signed back in 2021.

Philadelphia retained 50 percent of his salary, so he'll only take a $1.5 million hit against Toronto's cap.

Scott Laughton is still looking to register his first point as a Toronto Maple Leaf

It hasn't been an ideal first two games as a Maple Leaf for Scott Laughton. The 30-year-old has gone pointless through two games, with a -3 rating in his 12:34 of average ice-time. He produced 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in the first 60 games of the season in Philly, though he had a -17 rating.

Laughton centered the third line at practice on Wednesday, with Bobby McMann and Max Domi on his wings. They'll look to build chemistry in the final 18 regular-season games before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Scott Laughton will play his first home game as a Leaf on Thursday night when Toronto hosts their rivals, the Florida Panthers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

