Maple Leafs lineup tonight: Toronto's projected lineup for game against Calgary Flames | March 17, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are at home to play the Calgary Flames at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 17.

The Maple Leafs (39-24-3) are coming off a 4-2 loss to Ottawa which was their second-straight loss. Ahead of their home game against Calgary, here is what the Maple Leafs lineup is expected to look like.

Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Max Domi

Bobby McMann - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

William Nylander - Scott Laughton - Calle Jarnkrok

Steve Lorentz - Pontus Holmberg - Nick Robertson

Toronto shuffled their lines ahead of their loss to Ottawa on Saturday night. The Maple Leafs could put them back into a blender or stick with it. After the loss, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said he didn't think the team showed enough urgency.

“I didn’t find that we wanted to play our game early enough in this game. We wanted to bring pucks back, and play slow, and try to go through them," Berube said, via Sportsnet. "We had some chances off the rush, I get it — but you don’t build your game. Third period, we played more north, won more battles, more urgency, and it’s a different period. So, it’s about us getting together here and putting 60 minutes together.”

Defense

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev

Morgan Reilly - Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit - Brandon Carlo

Toronto's blue line has been hampered by Morgan Reilly who has struggled mightily this season. Reilly and Ekman-Larsson have both struggled defensively, and the blue line could be a major issue going into the season.

Goalies

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Toronto will start Joseph Woll after Stolarz played back-to-back games. Woll is 22-12 with a 2.78 GAA and a .905 SV%. In his career against Calgary, he's 3-0 with a 2.59 GAA and a .900 SV%.

Flames vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

Calgary is a +180 underdog while Toronto is a -218 favorite with the over/under set at 5.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs have been struggling as of late, but this is a good spot for Toronto to get back into the win column.

The Maple Leafs have a much better team and should be able to score on Calgary, while the Flames have been struggling to score this season.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Flames 2.

