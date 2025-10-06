Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies opens up on facing Toronto’s intense media spotlight

Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies talked about dealing with Toronto’s tough media attention on Monday. The topic came up after Mitch Marner, Knies’ former linemate, was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. The situation had gotten so tense that his address was leaked online. His trade showed how difficult the Toronto market can be for star players.

Ad

Speaking on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Knies talked about Toronto's media pressure.

"I mean, a little bit of all of that, to be honest," Knies said. [1:54:19 onwards] "Like, it's, I think a lot of the weight was taken off my shoulders by those guys (Matthews, Marner, Nylander, and Tavares)."

Knies shared that teammate John Tavares helped him focus on hockey instead of outside opinions. Currently, he is learning to manage it.

Ad

Trending

"But then, like, living with Johnny (John Tavares), you realize, like, you don't got to listen to any of that stuff," Knies said. "You don't focus on that. You just focus on the game. You know, I don't think he's ever throwing on ...

"So it's like, you focus on just hockey in general. You don't focus on what other people are saying. And I think that's kind of what I got from Johnny, too, is just, you don't, you don't got to worry about any of that stuff."

Ad

This has helped him understand how to block out distractions.

Matthew Knies also mentioned that the media pressure in Toronto is very different compared to other cities. So, he tries not to worry about what is written or said about him.

"So it doesn't matter what they say, you know, just play your game," Knies said. "And when you're in the media, just, you know, speak your truth. And you know, you don't have to say what they want to hear. You just say what you think."

Ad

The Maple Leafs will begin a new season after losing to the Florida Panthers in the 2025 second-round playoff series. Knies is expected to take a bigger role this year alongside captain Auston Matthews.

But despite the pressure, Knies said he tries to stay grounded and enjoy playing hockey.

"Just know that. You know, there always comes another day and you gotta work your tail off and they'll be happy." Knies said.

Ad

Ad

Treliving's comments on Matthew Knies' potential

In early July, Matthew Knies signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, worth $7.75 million per year. Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said Knies is just starting to show his full potential and is committed to Toronto.

"We think Matthew is just scratching the surface in terms of what he is capable of," Treliving said, via NHL.com. "And certainly, he was very committed from the outset to be here and wanted to be here,"

Selected in 2021, Matthew knies has 94 points in 161 regular-season games. The 22-year-old forward scored 29 goals, 29 assists, for 58 points last season. Later, he added seven points in 13 playoff games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama